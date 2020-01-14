Ritu Nanda's Funeral: Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Leave For Delhi

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan, along with daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai, was spotted at Mumbai's private Kalina airport on Tuesday. They will be attending the funeral of Shweta Bachchan Nanda's mother-in-law Ritu Nanda in Delhi. Dressed in white outfits, the Bachchan family was seen at the security outside the airport.

Amitabh Bachchan took to his blog to inform about Ritu Nanda's demise. He wrote:My ‘samdhan’ Ritu Nanda, Shweta’s Mother in Law passed away suddenly at 1.15 Am .. cannot communicate .. travelling." Riddhima Kapoor Sahni (Rishi Kapoor's daughter) also took to her Instagram handle and wrote: "To the kindest most gentle person I’ve ever met - They don’t make them like you anymore - RIP bua #missyoualways."

Celebrities like Ekta Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Anu Ranjan, Sonali Bendre, Maheep Kapoor, Sikandar Kher, Manish Malhotra and many others expressed their condolences on social media.

Ritu Nanda was the eldest daughter of legendary actor Raj Kapoor and was married to Escorts Group Chairman Rajan Nanda, who passed away in 2018. Their son Nikhil Nanda got married to Amitabh Bachchan's daughter Shweta Bachchan in 1997.

Ritu Nanda was diagnosed with cancer a few years back. For those unaware, the second of Raj and Krishna Kapoor's five children, Ritu was born on October 30, 1948. Unlike her three brothers -- Randhir, Rishi, and Rajiv -- she did not venture into acting and instead worked as an insurance advisor.

She entered the Guinness Book of Records for selling 17,000 pension policies in a single day. She was also the recipient of the Brand and the Best Insurance Advisor of the Decade awards from the Life Insurance Corporation of India, the largest life insurance company in India. Nanda is also known for writing books on her filmmaker father.

(With PTI inputs)

