Ritu Nanda's Death: The Entire Family Tree Of Raj Kapoor's Late Daughter

Ritu Nanda, the daughter of veteran actor Raj Kapoor, passed away on January 14, 2020. The sad demise of the significant member of the Kapoor family came in after she suffered from a cardiac arrest.

On the professional front, she was the chairperson of Ritu Nanda Insurance Services. Her family and friends have been mourning the loss.

Early Life

Ritu Nanda was the daughter of veteran actor Raj Kapoor. Her father married Krishna Malhotra, her mother, in the May of 1946. She had three brothers and one sister. Her brothers are Randhir Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor, and Rajiv Kapoor. Her sister is Rima Jain. The news of her sad demise was revealed to the world by her brother Rishi Kapoor’s daughter, Riddhima Kapoor. She got married to business tycoon Rajan Nanda in the year 1969.

Marriage and children

Ritu Nanda got married to Rajan Nanda in 1969 and had two kids. Rajan Nanda passed away in 2018 due to a brief illness. The children were named Nikhil Nanda and Natasha Nanda. Nikhil Nanda got married to the daughter of Bollywood stars Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. Nikhil and Shweta now have two children, Navya Naveli Nanda and Agstya Nanda. The older child of Ritu Nanda and Rajan Nanda is married to Nickhil Avinash Bhave.

Read Radhika Apte Joins Hands With Ritu Kumar For Winter Collection 2019

Also read Watch: Dr Ritu Saxsena Speaks About The Health Of Victims In Delhi Fire Incident

Extended family grieves the death of Ritu Nanda

Ritu Nanda’s death came in as a shock to most people. Riddima Kapoor put up a post on her official Instagram handle where she has mentioned how gentle and kind-hearted she was. She also mentioned how rare it is to find people like her nowadays. Her fans and followers can be seen wishing for Ritu Nanda's peace in the comments section. Have a look at the post.

Image Courtesy: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Karisma Kapoor Instagram

Read Shweta Bachchan Nanda's Mother-in-law Ritu Nanda Passes Away, Amitabh Bachchan Informs

Also read Watch: Ritu Phogat Wins Debut Match In MMA At An Event In China

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.