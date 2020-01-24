Riya Sen's Bold Photos Are 'too Hot To Handle'; See Pictures

Bollywood actor Riya Sen has acted in films across many languages. The actor has left her mark on the Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and English film industry. She is a model as well as an actor by profession and has been a part of many music videos including Asha Bhosle's Jhumka Gira Re.

She was also the brand ambassador of the soft drink Limca, amongst others and has appeared on the covers of many magazines including Elle and Cosmopolitan. Riya Sen celebrates her birthday today. On the occasion of her birthday, check out some of the most sizzling pictures of the actor here.

Riya Sen’s photos

Riya Sen was a vision to behold in a thick ochre-coloured jacket. She wore a pair of knee-length black coloured boots to complement the look. she kept her hair open in loose curls as she nailed the look to perfection.

Riya Sen posed for the lens in a sheer designed top and a pair of black coloured pants. The black coloured top was matched perfectly with the similar coloured pant. The bronze coloured couch added as the perfect contrast to her all-black look. She looked breath-taking in the picture.

Riya Sen made heads turn in a shimmering golden coloured outfit. The deep V neckline of the dress complemented perfectly with the thing strappy sleeves of the dress. The actor had her hair open in soft curls for the photoshoot.

Riya Sen looked ethereal in a baby pink corset and a pair of black stockings. She posed in the bathtub of a room for the picture, her makeup had a dark shade to it, which complemented the look marvellously. Her wild hairdo and her dramatic makeup added glamour to her look.

Riya Sen’s jaw-dropping picture was much appreciated by her fans. Her fans claim that she looks 'hot' as they showered the picture with fire emojis. Riya Sen wore a black coloured netted top with a sweetheart neckline.

Riya Sen raises the temperature in this bold look. She left her hair open in soft curls as she poses for the camera. She accessorised the look with a few rings while she keeps her makeup to a minimum for the look.

