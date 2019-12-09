Adah Sharma Makes Heads Turn In Bold And Sensuous Avatar; See Photos

Actor Adah Sharma was seen battling it out in the Vidyut Jammwal starrer Commando 3 recently. She has been a part of the Commando franchise and was seen in the Neil Nitin Mukesh starrer Bypass road. She will now be seen in the upcoming movie Jhagdaloo along with Tara Sutaria and Jackie Shroff. Adah Sharma has been treating her fans on Instagram with some jaw-dropping sultry pictures. Check out some of her bold looks here.

See pictures

Adah Sharma was a vision to behold in a multicoloured saree. The actress looked stunning as she had her hair open in soft waves. Her black and multi-coloured saree created a perfect contest. Her thin-strapped black coloured blouse and her dramatic makeup added to the beauty of the look.

Adah Sharma’s stripes on stripes look became the talk out the town. She wore a blue and white striped swimsuit and completed the look with a similar printed shirt. Her pair of white kicks complemented the look with her red coloured straight hair added beauty to the picture.

Adah Sharma stunned in a pink two-piece swimwear. The actor looked like a dream come true in a pink outfit, while she complemented the look with a purple coloured jacket. She made a fashion statement with a dramatic red coloured lipstick.

Netizens could keep their eyes off Adah Sharma as she looked divine in an olive coloured bodysuit. Many complimented her as she looked like an epitome of grace in the picture. She wore a light coloured jacket and a black coloured hat to complete the look. Her orange coloured heels added to the allure of the entire look.

Adah Sharma’s fresh-faced look combined with a baby pink coloured printed swimwear is a perfect combination. She looked at the camera with an adorable expression as she posed for the lens in a nearly-no makeup look. She left her hair open in the picture as she made the netizens fall in love with her new look.

