Neha Sharma's Boldest Looks That You Must Check Out

Actor Neha Sharma kick-started her acting journey with Puri Jagannadh’s action drama Chirutha. She ventured into Bollywood with Mohit Suri’s Crook, opposite Emraan Hashmi. The Teri Meri Kahaani actor’s social media is filled with her dazzling pictures. We have compiled some of the bold looks of the actress.

1. Sporting the perfect beach look in cool white shirt

2. Neha Sharma has donned green dress featuring puffed sleeves and plunging neckline

Also read: Neha Sharma Looks Sultry As She Poses In A Crisp White Revealing Shirt

3. The Kyaa Super Kool Hain Hum actor has worn a red strappy dress with prints and side slit

Also read: Neha Sharma: The Youngistaan Actor's On-point Fashion Statements

4. Neha has gracefully sported an all-black look. She has worn bralette and paired it with bell bottoms and blazer. For a complete look, she has accessorised stringy neckpiece and left her soft curls open.

5. The Youngistaan actor has donned a shimmery green one-piece. This halter neck dress is featuring a v-shaped plunging neckline. Neha has sported statement earrings and matching bracelet to rounded off her look.

Also read: Fashion Wear: Did You Know That Shrugs Come In A Wide Variety? Take A Look At Its Types

Also read: Shraddha Kapoor And Athiya Shetty's Fashion Face-off: Who Wore The Maxi Dress Better?

6. Neha Sharma has worn pink coloured tube dress with a deep v-neck. The Crook actor has paired this frilled dress with strappy white heels. She has left her hair open and accessorized ear studs for a complete look.

Also read: When Neha Dhupia Amped Up The Glam Quotient With Her Stunning Fashion Statements

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.