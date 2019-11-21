Rock On: Farhan Akhtar's Best Moments From The Movie

Farhan Akhtar has established himself as a screenwriter, director, actor and singer at a very young age. He has maintained a perfect balance between his acting and production of films. His made his directorial debut with the coming of age comedy-drama Dil Chahta Hai in the year 2001. Apart from this, the movie Rock On gained him a lot of attention. Rock On completed 10 years but the movie still is fresh in our minds. He has done some of his most amazing performances in the movie.

Best moments of Farhan Akhtar from Rock On

Farhan brings out his best performance in a scene where he encounters his ex-girlfriend along with his ex-bandmates after a long time. He holds a small conversation with his ex-girlfriend and later introduces her to his wife. The audience loved the maturity shown by Farhan Akhtar's character in the scene.

When Aditya Shroff (Farhan Akhtar) and his friends including Joe (Arjun Rampal), KD (Purab Kohli) and Rob (Luke Kenny) meet after a decade in a basement. The way they create music is something to watch. The hilarious performance of the Aashiqui hit Saanon Ki Zaroorat at a festival is a must-watch.

There is yet another scene from the movie Rock On which adds to the best moments of Farhan Akhtar. We can identify the emotional feeling which is a mixture of happy and sad in their friendship when they went, "Silk mein hain narmi kyun, aur aag main hain garmi kyun". The way they were determined to better their performance in the final act was one of the best moments. Farhan Akhtar and his mates from the scene gave us some of the best friendship goals.

Farhan Akhtar is currently busy preparing and shooting for his upcoming movie Toofan. The upcoming movie is directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra with Farhan Akhtar, Mrunal Thakur and Isha Talwar in the lead roles. The film is set to be released in the year 2020. Farhan will be playing the role of a boxer.

