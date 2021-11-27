'Rocket Gang': Aditya Seal, Nikita Dutta-starrer's Release Date Confirmed; Out In Mid-2022

The makers of the highly anticipated Rocket Gang have finally announced the release date of the film. Celebrating choreographer turned director Bosco Martis' birthday today, the makers announced that the film will hit the cinema halls on May 6, 2022. "Rocket Gang," which is Martis’ directorial debut features Student of the Year 2 actor Aditya Seal and Nikita Dutta of Maska fame in the lead roles.

The makers of Rocket Gang have now confirmed that the film will release for audiences on May 6, 2022. The dance-fantasy comedy-drama is backed by Zee Studios. Apart from Aditya Seal and Nikita Dutta, the film also features former participants and winners of Zee TV's popular show Dance India Dance, and a list of talented dancers from across the country in it. Having worked on 200 songs and about 75 films along with his dance partner Caesar Gonsalves, Martis had earlier revealed that the film is a passion project for him.

Martis, who stated that Rocket Gang is his passion project, also added that announcing the release date of the movie on his birthday makes it more special. "There could not be a better birthday gift than having a release date for my work. It is a labour of love and hard work. I can only wish for the film to resonate with the audience and receive much love from them," Martis said in a statement as cited by PTI.

Glimpses from Rocket Gang shoot

The first glimpses of the film were shared by Aditya Seal on Instagram, almost a year ago. Seal first revealed that the film will be a dance-oriented horror-comedy. The actor first shared an image of him from the sets of the film in December 2020. He shared an image of the film’s clapboard showing the director Bosco Leslie Martis’ name on it, indicating the commencement of the film’s shoot. Sunil Patel is the film’s Director of Photography or the DOP of the film. It was also revealed later that some parts of the ambitious project will be filmed completely using the Virtual Reality (VR) technology. Fans of both the actors as well as the ‘dance master turned director Martis are now eagerly waiting for the release.

(Image: Instagram)