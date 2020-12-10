Aditya Seal Shares Glimpse Of Rocket Gang's Shoot In His Instagram Post; Take A Look

Aditya Seal has worked in a handful of films and a few web series as well, but the latest film project that he has undertaken is quite different than the films he has appeared in so far. The actor, who is gearing up with the rest of his cast and crew for Indoo Ki Jawani’s release date, has revealed his new film which is being called Rocket Gang in his latest Instagram post. Have a look at his Instagram post and more on the film.

Aditya Seal shares a glimpse from Rocket Gang shoot

Aditya Seal has wasted no time in sharing a glimpse of his latest film, Rocket Gang, which is a dance horror-comedy expected to release next year. The actor has held up the clapperboard of the film, which shows the director Bosco Leslie Martis’ name on it. It also reveals the name of the Director of Photography or the DOP of the film, Sunil Patel. It has been revealed in Zee News that some of the parts of the film will be filmed in Virtual Reality (VR).

Image source: Aditya Seal's Instagram

ALSO READ: Kiara Advani And Aditya Seal Look Stunning Together In 'Indoo Ki Jawani' Trailer, Watch

This Instagram post triggered a lot of excitement among the fans and followers of Aditya Seal. Fans started wishing him luck for his upcoming movie and the comments section was filled with positive comments for the actor and this movie. Rocket Gang is reportedly even going to feature a few selected dancers from the dance reality show, Dance India Dance. Director Bosco Leslie Martis had called this film “genre-defining” while saying this film is “a fun, crazy, emotional entertainer” that can be watched by the audiences with their families. Aditya Seal’s fans seem to be certainly excited as far as his new post on Instagram goes.

Image source: Aditya Seal's Instagram

ALSO READ: Kiara Advani Opens Up On 'Indoo Ki Jawani'; Box Office Pressure "not Playing On My Mind"

Apart from Aditya Seal himself, Nikita Dutta will be seen in Rocket Gang’s cast. While there has been no word on the release of this film yet, an announcement on it could be expected on this issue. Meanwhile, Aditya’s other film, Indoo Ki Jawani’s release date is on December 11, and it will be released in theatres. The film also stars Kiara Advani and Mallika Dua in its cast.

ALSO READ: Kiara Advani To Bring Lijjat Papad's Success Story In Ashutosh Gowariker's 'Karram Kurram'

ALSO READ: Director Abir Sengupta Reveals Details On Theatrical Release Of 'Indoo Ki Jawani'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.