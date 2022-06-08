Rocketry: Madhavan Meets Sunita Williams; June 3 Declared Nambi Narayanan Day In Stafford

R Madhavan is currently gearing up for the release of his directional debut Rocketry: The Nambi Effect which will also feature him playing the lead role. Post creating waves at the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival, the 3 Idiots fame actor is currently on a 12-day promotional tour in the US, and recently amid promotions it was declared that 3rd June will be celebrated as Nambi Narayanan Day as a tribute to the ISRO scientist.

June 3 declared as Nambi National Day

R Madhavan and Dr Nambi Narayan were recently promoting the film, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, in the US, during which Stafford, Texas, Mayor Cecil Willis declared that 3rd June will be celebrated as Nambi Narayanan Day. Not only this, but the Tanu Weds Manu actor & the ISRO scientist also met astronaut Sunita Williams during their visit to Texas.

The 12-day tour will see Madhavan travelling to locations like New York, Chicago, Houston, Dallas, Arizona, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Seattle, along with Nambi Narayanan. Recently, in a conversation with ANI, the 52-year-old opened up about how Dr Nambi Narayanan reacted after watching the film, stating, "Anything I say about that reaction would be just presumptuous of me and I think I am fairly quiet and humble about what I have managed to achieve in the film, I would like to talk about it after the film releases, but I would tell you that Mr Narayanan was not disappointed."

More on Rocketry

Rocketry is a biographical drama based on the life of Nambi Narayanan, a former rocket scientist at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), who was falsely charged with espionage and was arrested in 1994. The R Madhavan directorial will star him, Phyllis Logan, Vincent Riotta, Ron Donaiche, Simran, Rajit Kapur, Ravi Raghavendra, Misha Ghoshal, Gulshan Grover, Karthik Kumar and Dinesh Prabhakar. The film is slated to release theatrically on July 1, 2022.

Image: Twitter/@ANI