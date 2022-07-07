'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' Box Office Collection Day 6: R Madhavan's Film Remains Steady

Bollywood actor R Madhavan's highly anticipated film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect has been the talk of the town ever since it was released in the theatres on 1st July 2022. The biographical drama follows the life journey of Padma Bhushan recipient Dr Nambi Narayanan, a former scientist at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), who was falsely accused of espionage and was also arrested in 1994.

The film opened to a positive response from movie buffs and critics alike with several fans lauding R Madhavan's impeccable acting and his flawless portrayal of a scientist. Initially, the R Madhavan starrer lacked the expected footfall but with each passing day, the film is witnessing an upward trend in terms of box office business.

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect Box Office Collection

The Nambi Narayanan biopic film is slowly gaining momentum at the box office. As per the reports of Sacnilk, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is moving forward at a steady pace. The film minted around ₹ 11.04 Cr India net on the first five days of its theatrical run. As far as day 6 box office collections are concerned, the early estimates suggest that the R Madhavan starrer collected around 1.35 Cr India net for all languages, which makes the total collection of the film stand at ₹ 12.39 Cr.

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect had an overall 13.39% Tamil Occupancy, 10.37% Hindi Occupancy and 7.05% Telugu Occupancy on Wednesday, July 06, 2022. The film clashed with Rashtra Kavach OM, however, the Aditya Roy Kapur starrer could not attract the masses to the theatres and failed miserably.

More about Rocketry: The Nambi Effect

The film marks R Madhavan's directorial debut and has been released in 5 different languages - English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam. Other notable actors in the film include Phyllis Logan, Vincent Riotta, Ron Donachie, Rajit Kapur, Ravi Raghavendra, Misha Ghoshal, Gulshan Grover, Karthik Kumar, and many others.

