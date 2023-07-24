Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Recovers A Major Part Of Its Budget Even Before Release?

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is set to open in theatres on July 28. Lead actors Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh are currently moving from city to city to the film . Amid this, reports suggest that the romantic drama has already recovered 90% of its budget.

The Newsmaker



Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is one of Bollywood's big ticket releases. Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt will be sharing screen spacein the film for the second time after the 2019 release Gully Boy. The film will explore Rocky, a Punjabi, and Rani, a Bengali's, cross-cultural relationship complete with their families. The film also stars Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan.

Who's saying what?



As per a Bollywood Hungama report, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has already recovered 90% of its budget. The initial budget of the film is said to be ₹160 crores with an added cost of ₹18 crores for print and publicity, bringing its total budget to ₹178 crores. Of this, ₹160 crores already stands recovered.

(Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh are currently promoting their film across cities ahead of its release | Image: aliaabhatt/Instagram)



The film's digital rights have been sold to Prime Video for ₹80 crores. The satellite rights, sold to Colors, have further brought the film ₹50 crores followed by another ₹30 crores from the music rights being sold to Saregama. With ₹160 crores already recovered, the film's theatrical run earning anything upwards of ₹45 crores will help it breakeven with future earnings being counted as profits.

Meanwhile...



Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt are currently promoting their film and are in Uttar Pradesh. Their first stop was Bareilly. The city was mentioned in a recently-released song from the film. This was followed by a visit to Kanpur. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani will be releasing in theatres on July 28.