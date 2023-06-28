Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani's Song Tum Kya Mile Depicts Typical Bollywood Romance

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has been making buzz ever since the release of its teaser on June 20. The first song from the movie, Tum Kya Mile was released today (June 28). The music video features lead pair Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt romancing in snow-clad mountains while donning chiffon sarees on the vocals of Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal.

3 things you need to know

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh headline the romance drama Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

The film is scheduled to release on July 28.

The first song of the movie is reported to be a homage to Yash Chopra.

With Tum Kya Mile Arijit Singh, Shreya Ghoshal strike the right chords

Tum Kya Mile music video features Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh romancing in the snow-clad mountains of Kashmir. The video opens with the words "This season, fall in love" and goes on to show quintessential montages of the lead pair romancing while lip-syncing against the picturesque locations. Though the song was much anticipated by the audiences, it does not reveal much about the plot of the movie.



Tum Kya Mile reunites the trio of Arjit Singh, Amitabh Bhattacharya and Pritam. The three previously came together to work on the title track of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil as well as a song from the movie Channa Mereya. Shreya Ghoshal has also lent her vocals to the Alia Bhatt starrer song.

Tum Kya Mile was the first time Alia Bhatt was on set after giving birth

As per social media chatter, Tum Kya Mile was the first sequence of the film that Alia shot for post-giving birth. The actress gave birth to her daughter Raha on November 6 and bounced back to work soon after. Additionally, it was also the first time Ranveer Singh can be seen lip-syncing to a love song shot in the mountains.

(Alia Bhatt will make a comeback in the romantic-comedy genre with the upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.| Image: Youtube Screengrab)

The love ballad from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is reportedly a homage to the late Yash Chopra. The song has already garnered attention from social media after a teaser of the same was released on June 27. Much like Brahmastra's Kesariya, Tum Kya Mile has also already become an earworm even before the release of the full song.