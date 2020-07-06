Rocky Quiz: Can You Complete These Iconic Lines By 'Eye Of The Tiger' Sylvester Stallone?

Actor Sylvester Stallone has grown synonymous with his role of Rocky Balboa in the Rocky/Creed series of films. Portraying the character of the underdog boxer Rocky Balboa in the film franchise earned him three Oscar nominations. Two nominations for the original film, whereas one nomination for his latest appearance in Creed. It is evident that the Rocky series earned Sylvester Stallone global recognition along with several accolades. The actor celebrates his 74th birthday today i.e July 6, 1946. Below is a Rocky Quiz designed for readers to complete some of the iconic Rocky Balboa lines from his films. Check it out below -

Also read: Sylvester Stallone to narrate the documentary '40 Years of Rocky: The Birth of a classic'

Rocky dialogue quiz

Life's not about how hard of a hit you can give... it's about how many you can take, and still...

Keep Moving Forward Keep Enduring Keep Fighting

Image courtesy - Still from 'Rocky'

Going in one more round when you don’t think you can. That’s what makes all the...

Difference in your gains Difference in your life Difference in the universe

Image courtesy - Still from 'Rocky III'

Every champion was once a contender who refused to...

Give Away Give In Give up

Image courtesy - Still from 'Rocky Balboa'

If I can change and you can change...

everybody can change No one can change someone can change

Image courtesy - Still from 'Rocky Balboa'

Let me tell you something you already know. The world ain’t all...

Happiness and love sunshine and rainbows candy and sugar

Image courtesy - Still from 'Rocky Balboa'

Now, if you know what you’re worth, then go out and get what...

you’re worth you want you deserve

Image courtesy - Still from 'Rocky Balboa'

Cowards do that and that ain’t you. You’re...

wiser than that smarter than that better than that

Image courtesy - Still from 'Rocky Balboa'

Big arms can move rocks, but big words can...

Move people move mountains move the world

Image courtesy - Still from 'Rocky Balboa'

I stopped thinking the way other people think a long time ago...

You gotta think like you think It is what it is Don't bother about it

Image courtesy - Still from 'Rocky Balboa'

I am not the richest, smartest or most talented person in the world, but i succeed because...

I am the king of the world Cause I am Rocky Balboa I keep going, and going, and going!

Image courtesy - Still from 'Rocky II'

Also read: Sylvester Stallone to not be a part of 'Creed 3' cast? The actor spills the beans

Answers -

1) Keep Moving Forward

2) Difference in your life

3) Give up

4) everybody can change

5) sunshine and rainbows

6) you’re worth

7) better than that

8) move mountains

9) You gotta think like you think

10) I keep going, and going, and going!

Also read: Sylvester Stallone working on 'Demolition Man 2'

Also read: Sylvester Stallone And Family Turn Into 'Tiger King' Characters During Quarantine

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.