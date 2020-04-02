Sylvester Stallone And Family Turn Into 'Tiger King' Characters During Quarantine

Coronavirus has led to a lockdown in several countries. Celebrities are trying to spend their time with family, being as creative as they can. Sylvester Stallone and family are seen doing the same as they turned themselves into characters from Netflix’s latest series Tiger King during the quarantine.

Sylvester Stallone & family as Tiger King characters

Sylvester Stallone shared a video and pictures with his family as they morphed into characters from Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness. The post shared by Stallone on his Instagram handle first has a video. In it, he shows the actual characters from the series and then it cuts to give us Stallone family dressed as those characters. The pictures and video feature Sylvester Stallone with his wife, Jennifer Flavin Stallone and his daughters Sistine, Sophia and Scarlet Stallone.

The Rambo star turned into Jeff Lowe from the series. He wore a baseball cap and on top of it mirrored sunglasses. The Stallone family uploaded their pictures on their Instagram handle, with each having a different caption. Some even have different photos. Take a look at them.

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness is a true-crime documentary series. It shows the life of Joseph Allen Maldonado-Passage, popularly known as Joe Exotic. The series started streaming on Netflix from March 20, 2020.

