Sylvester Stallone To Not Be A Part Of 'Creed 3' Cast? The Actor Spills The Beans

Sylvester Stallone's performance as Rocky Balboa in both Rocky and Creed franchises has been loved immensely by fans. The newer generation of Creed films featuring Michael B Jordan in the lead role has also skyrocketed to its own fanbase and critical acclaim. Though the Creed franchise is based in the cinematic universe created by Sylvester Stallone in the Rocky films, there have been speculations about the actor's inclusion and appearance in the future films of the Creed franchise. Now, Sylvester Stallone himself has revealed whether he would be featuring in Creed 3.

Sylvester Stallone on Creed 3 cast

Sylvester Stallone was speaking during an Instagram live session where he was asked whether fans will be treated with more of Rocky Balboa's character in Creed. To this, the actor quickly responded saying that Rocky Balboa's work in the Creed franchise is done and he won't be returning. But Sylvester Stallone also stated that he may not feature in a spin-off film like Creed, but would love to do a sequel for the Rocky franchise.

Stallone expressed that he has a couple of ideas for a potential Rocky sequel but he is not sure whether it should be made as it does not include boxing in the ring as much as it should and not confident whether the audience will accept a toned-down version of Rocky Balboa. Check out Sylvester Stallone's Instagram Live video below -

Back in 2019, Sylvester Stallone had shared a few details about a potential Rocky sequel to a leading news daily. The actor had revealed that the film would revolve around Rocky Balboa meeting a young and angry man who gets stuck in the USA due to immigration issues. The man later joins under Rocky Balboa's command and sets on various exciting adventures. The film will conclude at the south of the American border and Sylvester had deemed the film to very timely. Whereas, Michael Jordan had also revealed to an entertainment portal that Creed 3 is definitely in the works.

