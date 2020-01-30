Saiyami Kher Asks Why 'commentators Behaving Like Manjrekar' After Roger Federer's Loss

Saiyami Kher is an actor and is associated with some of the leading filmmakers of the country, but the word ‘sport’ features before ‘student of the craft of acting’ in her Twitter bio. It was only recently that she bowled cricketers over with her batting skills, but apart from that, she is also a fan of Roger Federer. The Mirzya star combined both the sports when the tennis legend got knocked out by long-time rival Novak Djokovic in the Australian Open semi-finals on Thursday.

She wondered why the commentators were behaving like Sanjay Manjrekar and only speaking negatively about Roger Federer. For the unversed, the former Team India batsman keeps making headlines for his style of commentary. Some of his comments on air often attract trolls too, and even the off-air ones like calling Ravindra Jadeja ‘bits & pieces’ cricketer had become a big controversy.

Saiyami was only venting out her pain to see the 20-time Grand Slam winner struggled throughout the match, calling it ‘heartbreaking’. She, however, consoled herself and the legend’s fans all around, about Federer making it to the semi-finals of a Grand Slam even at the age of 38. The Mauli star added that he was the only one for whom she watches the game with passion.

Here’s the post

Why were the commentators behaving like Manjrekar & only speaking negatively about Fed?



It’s been heartbreaking to watch Fed struggle so much all through.

But at 38 he still made it to a grand slam semi. I still watch the game with so much passion only for him ❤️#AusOpen — Saiyami Kher (@SaiyamiKher) January 30, 2020

Djokovic beat Federer in straight sets, 7-6, 6-4, 6-3, without breaking much sweat. This was unlike some nail-biting encounters between the two, like the five-setter tie-breaker at Wimbledon last year. The Serbian awaits the winner of Dominic Thiem and Alexander Zverev match, in the final.

Meanwhile, Saiyami Kher is next set to work in Anurag Kashyap’s next. She is paired opposite Malayalam actor Roshan Mathew in the movie. The actor is also one of the members of Abhishek Bachchan-starrer Breathe 2.

