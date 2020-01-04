Saiyami Kher Leaves Yuvraj Singh, Other Stars Amazed With Batting Skills; Expresses A Wish

Taapsee Pannu recently signed the biopic on former Team Indian Captain Mithali Raj. While not much is known about the cricket skills of the actor, another actress could have also easily done the role. Mirzya star Saiyami Kher has recently wowed cricketers like Yuvraj Singh, Parthiv Patel and Rahul Sharma with her batting skills.

Saiyami Kher had an interesting wish for her fans on New Year. The actor shared a video where she is playing cricket, hitting the straight cover and the flick to full-length deliveries with the finesse of a professional batsman. In her caption, she welcomed the new year on the front foot.

Here's the post

2020 on the front foot 🙌🏽 pic.twitter.com/lcTn00p0dq — Saiyami Kher (@SaiyamiKher) January 2, 2020

Yuvraj Singh retweeted it and praised her for her shot. The actor thanked the former Team India all-rounder, but also expressed a wish to him. It seems she also has some bowling skills up her sleeve as she replied that she was still waiting to bowl to him.

Shot buddy ! 😁👍 — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) January 2, 2020

☺️🙏🏽 but still waiting to bowl to you! — Saiyami Kher (@SaiyamiKher) January 2, 2020

Former Team India wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel called her a ''player". Former Team Indian leg-spinner Rahul Sharma also echoed Yuvraj’s comments. And it was not different for Saqib Saleem, who is playing the role of Mohinder Amarnath in Ranveer Singh-starrer ‘83, who highlighted her last two shots.

What a player!!! — parthiv patel (@parthiv9) January 2, 2020

Proper shots 🔥😊🙌 — Rahul Sharma (@ImRahulSharma3) January 2, 2020

Those last two shots 🥰 https://t.co/mXRUZGKE90 — Saqib Saleem (@Saqibsaleem) January 2, 2020

Interestingly, Saiyami’s Twitter bio doesn’t mention her as actor or model first, it starts with 'Sport/Sachin' before 'chocolate and cinema lover', after which 'model and a student of the craft of acting' follows. And incidentally, many felt she batted like Sachin Tendulkar. One even called her ‘Lady Tendulkar’ in the comment section. Another wrote how the stance reminded him of the legend.

That stance reminds @sachin_rt !! — Nagesh Anthati (@nageshanthati) January 2, 2020

@sachin_rt praaji watch this 😍🙏🏼 — CrickeTendulkar 🇮🇳 FC (@CrickeTendulkar) January 2, 2020

Lady Sachin Tendulkar — Nikhil Soni (@iNikssoni) January 2, 2020

Her shots were not the only cricket connection in her New Year wish. Saiyami spent New Years with Team India Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane and his family. We wonder if he had a part to play in Saiyami’s batting skills.

Happy New year!

DAY 1. 2020.

Favourite people and cricket at @utopiafarmstay :) pic.twitter.com/a4XlyQ616U — Saiyami Kher (@SaiyamiKher) January 1, 2020

