Rohit Shetty Calls Award Shows Fake, Says 'If They Pay Me, I Go; Otherwise No'

Rohit Shetty, who was recently honoured with the Most Stylish Director (Male) award at an award show, has recently revealed that he does not believe in award shows as 'they are fake'. On Neha Dhupia's podcast No Filter Neha, Rohit revealed that he only attends awards show if they pay him to host or give him an award. He said, "If they pay me, I go. Genuinely. If they pay me ki aake host kar lo or if they give me an award, then I go. Otherwise no. Because it’s all fake na. It’s all a TV show."

The Simmba director has delivered eight hits that have entered the 100-crore-club.

Explaining his stance further, Rohit said that commercial films are not considered important at award functions. "We also work hard yaar, aisa nahi hai. We work 18 hours a day for a film. Making commercial films are more difficult; shooting an action scene in 48°C is more difficult than making a normal film in a house. But you don’t consider commercial films. I tell them, ‘If you want to give me an award, then I am coming, or if you want to pay me to host a segment, then I will come.'."

Rohit concluded by saying, "Award functions, we all know, have become like a satellite issue because you have to pay the satellite." He also said that award shows are money-making opportunities for stars as they dance on the film songs at all the award shows.

Sooryavanshi sneak peek revealed as Rohit Shetty's Simmba turns 1

Rohit Shetty's cop universe

Rohit Shetty has previously helmed Ajay Devgn-fronted Singham and Singham Returns, as well as Ranveer Singh's Simmba. Both Ajay and Ranveer will make cameo appearances in Sooryavanshi. Katrina Kaif will be playing the lead role opposite Akshay Kumar in the film and it is scheduled to be released on March 27.

Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla bursts into tears after hearing Rohit Shetty's advise

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.