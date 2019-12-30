Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla Bursts Into Tears After Hearing Rohit Shetty's Advise

Bollywood director Rohit Shetty surprised the Bigg Boss 13 contestants by entering the house in order to meet them and conduct few interesting tasks. The highlight of his visit was his attempt to mend thing between the friends-turned-foes, Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla. In the latest promo shared the makers of the show, the Humpty Sharma Ki Dhulaniya actor burst into tears. This happened when Rohit Shetty tried to explain the two about the wrongs they have done while fighting with each other. Read more to know why exactly did Sidharth Shukla cry.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: While Salman Khan Cleans The House, Others Tag Sidharth Shukla As 'Gunda'

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Madhurima Tuli's Performance Edited Onscreen, Fans Call The Makers 'biased'

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Housemates Dance To Salman Khan's Popular Dance Numbers To Wish Him

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Koena Slams Salman Khan For Taking "wrong Contenstant's" Side In The House



Rohit Shetty's words for Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz

Rohit Shetty entered the house to meet the contestants and also it seems that he wanted to sort out the feud between Sidharth and Asim. The Singham director said that the two that they have crossed all the limits during their fights. The filmmaker had some individual teachings for the two and he taught Riaz to not make any comments on the technicians who are working for the show. Shetty asks him if really wants to make a career in the entertainment industry in the future. He also asks Sidharth to control his temper and while Shetty tried to mend things between the two, Sidharth, who sits quietly listening to Rohit starts crying and Rohit tells Asim about it. Before the filmmaker entered the Bigg Boss 13 house, Sidharth and Asim had a major faceoff because the latter kept instigating Sidharth. After watching this, Paras Chhabra also loses his cool and gets into an argument with Asim. Shehnaz Gill, who shares a special bond with Shukla gets frustrated on Asim and shouts at him for dragging Sidharth in their fight.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Arti Singh’s Cooking Skills Receive Praise From Close Friend Bipasha Basu

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.