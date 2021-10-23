Akshay Kumar Begins 'Oh My God 2' Shoot; Shares First Look Posters As Lord Shiva

As Akshay Kumar gears up to start filming the second instalment of Oh My God, first look posters of the actor in the avatar of Lord Shiva, have been revealed. Taking to his Instagram handle today, the actor revealed the poster, whose tagline states 'Rakh Vishwas, Tu Shiv Ka Das'. Written and directed by Amit Rai, the film also stars Yami Gautam and Pankaj Tripathi in the lead roles.

Along with the poster, Akshay mentioned that the film will be highlighting a pertinent social issue. Bankrolled by Cape of Good Film, Vipul D Shah, Rajesh Bahl and Ashwin Varde, the cast and crew of OMG 2 commenced shooting in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh on Thursday, October 21. It is said to be shot across Shree Mahakaleshwar Temple, Kaal Bhairav temple, Ram Ghat, and Tower Chowk in Ujjain.

Akshay Kumar's first look poster from OMG 2 out

Taking to his Instagram handle on Saturday, October 23, the Bell Bottom star uploaded two posters of the film and wrote," "Karta kare na kar sake Shiv kare so hoye. Need your blessings and wishes for #OMG2, our honest and humble attempt to reflect on an important social issue. May the eternal energy of Adiyogi bless us through this journey. Har Har Mahadev. @TripathiiPankaj @yamigautam @AmitBrai". Take a look at the poster -

In the poster, Akshay can be seen as the divine figure in long tresses, along with the shadow of a pupil, who looks in need of guidance. The second poster shows Lord Shiva coming to the person's rescue and holding his hand. The film's first instalment showcased Paresh Rawal, Mithun Chakraborty, Om Puri, Puja Gupta, Mahesh Manjrekar, Govind Namdeo, and Poonam Jhawer in pivotal roles.

Its storyline revolved around an atheist, who questions the societal norms of worshipping Gods. He goes on to sue the gods after his antique shop gets destroyed. However, when the lord comes to his aid, his faith in divinity is restored.

Meanwhile, Kumar is gearing up for the release of Sooryavanshi, which hits theatres on November 5, 2021. The actor also has Aanand L Rai's directorial film Raksha Bandhan alongside Bhumi Pednekar. Apart from these, he will be seen in Cinderella, Prithviraj, Ram Setu, Bachchan Pandey, and Gorkha.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @AKSHAY KUMAR)