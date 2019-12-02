Rohit Shetty Movies That Are A Must-watch For Every Movie Buff

It goes without saying that Rohit Shetty is one of the most sought-after directors in Bollywood. He made his Bollywood debut in 2003 with the movie Zameen. He is known for his action dramas. The director recently announced the fifth installment of the popular franchise Golmaal titled Golmaal 5. Here are some of the best movies of Rohit Shetty.

Golmaal: Fun Unlimited

One of the highest-grossing movies of the director, Golmaal: Fun Unlimited released in 2005. It is a comic drama based on the lives of four bachelors and one blind couple. Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tushar Kapoor, and Sharman Joshi were seen in lead roles in the movie. The movie was both a critical and commercial success. After the first installment of the franchise, Rohit Shetty made three more sequels of the movie in the following years after the first release.

Singham

Ajay Devgn starrer Singham released in 2011. The movie is based on an honest police officer who fights against an evil politician. It was a hit blockbuster and also a critical success.

Chennai Express

Chennai Express features Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles in the movie. The movie did moderately well at the box office. It was one of the first collaborations of Rohit Shetty and Shah Rukh Khan.

All The Best: Fun Begins

All The Best: Fun Begins, directed by Rohit Shetty was released in 2009. The movie is said to have an average opening but did extremely well at the box office. The cast of the movie includes Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, and Bipasha Basu.

Simmba

Simmba is one of the most popular films of Rohit Shetty. The movie released in 2018. It stars Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan in lead roles. The movie was both a critical and commercial success at the box office. It became the third-highest-grossing movie of 2018.

