Sidharth Malhotra Celebrates First Holi With 'Mrs' Kiara Advani Post Wedding

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani wished fans on the occasion of Holi with a selfie. The couple tied the knot in Jaisalmer on February 7 and celebrated their first festival together.

In the picture, their faces were smeared with colour. They twinned in white clothes. Kiara wore a plain white shirt and Sidharth complemented his wife in a kurta. The couple also wore sunglasses. It seemed as if they were hosting a terrace party. The Mission Majnu actor addressed Kiara as 'Mrs' in the caption of his post. He also wished the fans happy Holi. "First Holi with the MRS #HappyHoli (sic)," Sidharth wrote in the caption.

Kiara Advani shares haldi photos

Earlier in the day, Kiara Advani shared some pictures from her haldi ceremony on social media and wished the fans happy Holi. In the dreamy photos from their pre-wedding ceremony, the two actors got playful and smeared each other with haldi. The candid photos quickly went viral on social media. "Happy Holi from me and my love to you and yours (sic)," Kiara captioned her post.

On the work front, Sidharth will be making his web series debut with Indian Police Force, which is from Rohit Shetty. The Sooryavanshi director is expanding his cop universe to the digital platform with his maiden show. It co-stars Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi in important roles. He will also headline the action film Yodha, opposite Disha Patani and Raashi Khanna.

Meanwhile, Kiara will feature in the romantic musical Satyaprem Ki Katha opposite Kartik Aaryan. The duo will reunite after the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which released in 2022.