Rohit Shetty's Cop Universe's Best Action Sequences That Will Blow Your Mind

Rohit Shetty is popular having some mind-blowing action scenes in his movies. The Simmba director has developed a taste for blowing vehicles up and fans see it from the Golmaal movies to his own cop universe consisting of the Singham series, Simmba, and now with the upcoming Akshay Kumar-starrer Sooryavanshi. Rohit Shetty often delivers some of the most thrilling action sequences. The upcoming movie in his cop universe in Sooryavanshi, which stars Akshay Kumar in the lead role. Let’s take a look at some of the best action sequences from Rohit Shetty's films.

Simmba

There is a scene where Simmba (Ranveer Singh) learns about the difference between right and wrong, morals and values. The corrupt cop Simmba gets furious when he learns that a girl has been raped. When the villain's henchmen arrive at the police station to mock Simmba, he wreaks havoc upon all of them. Simmba single-handedly fights each thug and is accompanied by his police pals in the fight.

Singham

This is the scene where Bajirao Singham (Ajay Devgn) is already contemplating the horror of the criminally active area where he is posted as a cop. A thug comes and asks him if he would have a drink with him. A scared child then hugs him and tells him to save him and his mother. This is where Singham understands that these thugs need a beating. The action scene involves a lot of Rohit-Shetty-style fighting, with a lot of destruction.

Singham Returns

A scene in the film has Singham fighting off a bunch of goons in a warehouse where illegal activities are taking place, is one of the highlights in the film. Singham gets information that Altaf, one of the bad guys' men is at the warehouse, he rushes in there and beats the henchmen as well as grabs Altaf so he can take down the bad guys with his help. The entire scene is a long sequence of Singham thrashing the criminals with a lot of anger, and none of them are able to stand up by the end of the scene.

