Rohit Shetty Films Always Have Amazing Foot-tapping Numbers; Here're Fan-favourite Picks

Rohit Shetty is the son of popular stuntman M.B Shetty, who has featured in various Bollywood flick in the 80's era. Similar to his father, Rohit Shetty took up a career in the Hindi Film Industry as a film Director. Currently, he is considered as one of the most celebrated Bollywood directors and producers, who has given back-to-back blockbuster hits time and again. His next film Sooryavanshi is amidst the most anticipated film of 2020. Most of his films are family entertainers with catchy music and memorable dance moves. Take a look at some of the most popular tracks from various Rohit Shetty films.

Popular Tracks from Rohit Shetty Films

'Aankh Marey' from Simmba

Rohit Shetty's last release Simmba was a blockbuster hit. Audiences loved Ranveer in a cop avatar. Ladki Ankh Mare is a remix version of 1996 movie Tere Mere Sapne's popular track under the same title. Arshad Warsi danced like a dream in the original Ladki Aankh Mare song. Ranveer and Sara both danced beautifully in the reprised version of Ladki Aankh Mare, and the hook step became a rage. A smashing hit from Rohit Shetty's Simmba. In fact, Arshad did feature for a special appearance in the Ladki Aankh Mare remix version as well.

'Maine Tujhko Dekha' from Golmaal Again

Movies from the Golmaal series are always a laugh riot, Golmaal Again is the fourth instalment of the franchise which went on to become the highest grosser of the year 2017. Maine Tujhko Dekha is a fun and romantic track, featuring Parineeti Chopra and Ajay Devgn. The catchy lyrics and easy-breezy feel of the video made it a blockbuster hit.

'Gerua' from Dilwale

It was none other than Rohit Shetty who managed to get the most celebrated Bollywood Jodi of Shahrukh Khan and Kajol back together after a gap of five years in Dilwale. The music of the film surpassed all heights of success. The romantic track Gerua was the highlight of the film.

'Lungi Dance' from Chennai Express

Lungi Dance was a tribute to Rajnikanth fondly known as Thalaiva. This party song had all the elements of smashing hit. From catchy hook steps to interesting lyrics. Shahrukh Khan and Deepika Padukone shared sizzling onscreen chemistry in the film, which made lungi dance more captivating to watch.

'Janam Janam' from Dilwale

Janam Janam is yet another memorable track from a Rohit Shetty film. The mesmerising voice of Arijit Singh and Antara Mitra made this track highlight of Dilwale. Janam Janam has over 107+ million views on Youtube currently. The chemistry between Kajol and Shahrukh Khan was surreal. Thus making video of Janam Janam was also a massive hit. Intense lyrics of Janam Janam also added to its popularity.

Singham Title Track

Rohit Shetty's Singham is amidst the most famous films of the dapper director. The introductory track of Ajay Devgn in the film, sung by Sukhwinder Singh became a rage as soon as the song was released.

