Varun Dhawan's Recent All Yellow Gym Attire Is A Must-have, See Pictures

Of late, many Bollywood celebrities like Malaika Arora, Kareena Kapoor and Katrina Kaif have showcased their love for fashion, as have made bold fashion statements with their gym looks. The latest to join the club is Varun Dhawan, as the actor has time and again experimented with his gym looks and his recent gym look has received a thumbs-up from fashion enthusiasts across the country. Here are all the details:

Varun Dhawan’s recent gym look

The paparazzi is often seen clicking pictures of their favourite Bollywood celebrities. Recently, Varun Dhawan was papped post-workout in Mumbai. While many celebrities are hesitant to pose in front of the camera, Varun Dhawan greeted the shutterbugs happily and was all smiles post his workout. Varun was seen in a head-to-toe yellow set with a cap. Seems like yellow is one of his favourite colours, as the actor was earlier seen with WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair in an all-yellow sweatsuit. Take a look at Varun Dhawan's bold statement:

What's next for Varun Dhawan?

In 2017, Varun and David Dhawan worked together for the blockbuster film, Judwaa 2. The movie was the remake of the Salman Khan-starrer, Judwaa, which released in 1997. The duo is gearing up for their upcoming release, Coolie No.1. Starring Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan in the leading roles, Coolie No.1 is the remake of the 1995 hit film of the same name, starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in the leading roles. Helmed by David Dhawan, the movie also stars Paresh Rawal and Rajpal Yadav in prominent roles. Reportedly, Varun Dhawan will be next seen with Alia Bhatt in the much-anticipated film, Shhuddhi. According to reports, Kareena Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan were the first choices of the makers, but both declined the film due to date issues.

