Ronnie Screwvala suggests Rs 2000 fine for mask rule violation as Mumbai sees COVID surge

Just when the daily COVID-19 cases had dropped lower than 10,000 and the start of vaccination had given hope for an end to the pandemic, a sudden surge is causing worry. The worst affected state, Maharashtra has suddenly witnessed a rise in the daily cases, almost touching the 7,000-mark. With Mumbai being one of the worst affected cities with over 900 cases on Sunday, producer Ronnie Screwvala suggested that the fine for violation of mandatory wearing of marks be increased.

Ronnie Screwvala suggest increase in fine for mask rule violation

The Twitter handle of Mumbai Police shared a ‘gentle reminder’ on the punishment for offences like 'no helmet', 'no seatbelt' as a Rs 500 fine. For not wearing masks, it was Rs 200.

Screwvala was not pleased, and suggested an amount 10 times of the current fine, asking police to raise the figure to Rs 2000.

Think we need to move No Mask to 2000/- fine from 200/- @MumbaiPolice @CPMumbaiPolice — Ronnie Screwvala (@RonnieScrewvala) February 21, 2021

Netizens also came out in support and called it a ‘good idea.’

Absolutely! Bigger fines are the only thing that ensure implementation of rules — Mannu Kohli (@mannuprawn) February 21, 2021

Ronnie good idea.... a deterrent step should be felt as it means.....here law abiding is of prime importance to keep the economy going — Anilkumar E Pillai (@mumbaicrossmo) February 21, 2021

The post came hours after the Uri: The Surgical Strike producer had expressed displeasure about makers of Bollywood films going on an announcement spree for theatrical releases. He stated that producers were going as per ‘FOMO’ (fear of missing out)’ calling it ‘hysterical’ that the producers were behaving as the situation was ‘back to normal.’

Funny(Hysterical) that everyone announcing Movie release dates like magically all back to normal! FOMO in announcements and theoretical discussions on ‘clashes’😊! personally cant see till 300Mill vaccinated that it’s really safe to ‘GoToTheMovies’-no such thing as #HerdImmunity — Ronnie Screwvala (@RonnieScrewvala) February 21, 2021

Mumbai witnessed 921 new COVID-19 cases and 4 new deaths on Sunday, taking the total cases to 3,19,128, with 7276 active cases and 11,442 total deaths.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray even warned of a lockdown if people did not follow COVID-19 norms.

"Now again Corona is seen making its U-turn in our state. In next 15 days will be clear whether it is a second wave or no. We all became slightly irresponsible, with many roaming outside freely - not wearing masks. Today around 7000 new Corona cases has been reported. Last week, people were so casual saying “Corona is no where”, now see the situation. We are disrespecting our Corona warriors. It is heart-breaking," he had said.

