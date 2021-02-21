Ronnie Screwvala Opines On Sudden Theatrical Release Announcements, Finds It 'hysterical'

Producer Ronnie Screwvala on Sunday took to his Twitter handle to share his opinion on sudden announcements of theatrical releases by several production houses and studios. It was a packed, starry Friday (February 19) for Bollywood with many filmmakers and actors unveiling the new release dates for their films, finally moving on from a period of no theatrical activity due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But Ronnie Screwvala believes it is funny (hysterical) that people think it is safe to "Go to the movie". He also asserted that there is no such thing as 'herd immunity' and doesn't see going to movies safe till 300 million people in the country are vaccinated.

Funny(Hysterical) that everyone announcing Movie release dates like magically all back to normal! FOMO in announcements and theoretical discussions on ‘clashes’😊! personally cant see till 300Mill vaccinated that it’s really safe to ‘GoToTheMovies’-no such thing as #HerdImmunity — Ronnie Screwvala (@RonnieScrewvala) February 21, 2021

Ronnie further wrote, "Big Screen is the magic we all live to tell Great Stories - and once we do get to a stage of real normalcy - there will be a Gold Rush to the Movie Theaters - but for now it’s just a word of caution and realism - let’s not live on FOMO."

With the COVID-19 pandemic, many films were released directly on video streaming platforms. However, with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting allowing 100 percent occupancy in multiplexes and cinema halls from February 1, studios are now hopeful that the audience will be back to theatres to watch films on the big screen which will eventually help the cinema business recover.

COVID-19 situation in India

Daily COVID-19 cases in India registered an increase for the fourth consecutive day with the country recording 14,264 new cases, taking the total tally to 1,09,91,651, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday. The death toll increased to 1,56,302 with 90 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

1.08 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses administered: Govt

A total of 1.08 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered till now with 1.86 lakh jabs given on Saturday, the Union Health Ministry said. Of the 1,08,38,323 doses administered, Joint Secretary in the Union Health ministry Mandeep Bhandari said 72,26,653 vaccination doses were administered to healthcare workers and36,11,670to frontline workers whose inoculation started on February 2.

Of the 70,52,845 vaccination doses, 63,52,713 healthcare workers were administered the first dose while 8,73,940 healthcare workers were administered the second dose. On Saturday till 6 pm, 1,86,081 vaccinations were carried out.

(With PTI inputs)

