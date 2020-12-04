Ronnie Screwvala Of RSVP & Global One To Develop A Series On 1984 Bhopal Gas Tragedy

Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP and Ramesh Krishnamoorthy’s Global One Studios are set to produce a series that will be based on the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy. Both the production companies have acquired the audio-visual rights to the 2001 book, 'Five Past Midnight in Bhopal: The Epic Story of the World’s Deadliest Industrial Disaster', by authors Dominique Lapierre and Javier Moro. Read further ahead to know more about the show’s development.

RSVP and Global One to develop a series on 1984 Bhopal Gas Tragedy

Ronnie Screwvala and Ramesh Krishnamoorthy are co-producing a story based on the 'Bhopal Gas Tragedy' that took place in 1984, according to Variety. The incident killed and injured thousands of people as a cloud toxic gas rose from an American pesticide plant in the city. The show will be based on “Five Past Midnight in Bhopal: The Epic Story of the World’s Deadliest Industrial Disaster”, from which the makers will pick up characters, statements of eyewitnesses and more.

Screwvala told Variety that this is a 'breath-taking story that has to be adapted for screen at a scale as big as the series Chernobyl'. He added that the show will 'keep your attention constantly on the screen, touch your heart and also get you angry and compassionate at certain scenes'. The show will be challenging the implementation of international policy, and also celebrate human efforts against all things that are going wrong.

Sanaya Irani Zohrabi, creative producer at RSVP, said that this collaboration with Krishnamoorthy aims to work at a big scale adaptation of the book and are also looking for international writers, directors and producers. Krishnamoorthy’s previous work includes Raman Thediya Seethai in 2008 and Charulatha in 2012 followed by the Hindi film Alone in 2015. He is set to produce the Tamil language film Hey Sinamika next which will feature Dulquer Salman, Kajal Agarwal and Aditi Rao Hydari, and a series based on the sandalwood bandit 108 days for the streaming platform MX Player.

