Akshay Kumar Learned Special Combat Karate Technique For 'Rowdy Rathore'? Know More Facts

Rowdy Rathore is a Bollywood action drama film featuring Akshay Kumar and Sonakshi Sinha in the lead roles. Helmed by Prabhu Deva, the movie is an official remake of Telugu film Vikramarkudu that released in 2006. In Rowdy Rathore, Akshay Kumar is seen in a double role, one of a brave police officer and another of a thief. Here are some lesser-known facts and intriguing trivia about one of Akshay Kumar's hit action movie, Rowdy Rathore.

Rowdy Rathore Trivia

In the action-drama, Akshay Kumar has performed several stunts and action scenes. The actor had learned a special combat karate technique for his character role in this film.

Even though the film is credited to be a Bollywood remake of Telugu film Vikramarkudu, but it was also quite similar to three other Hindi films-Kaalicharan 1976 and Humshakal 1992 and Inspector Dhanush 1991.

As per reports, Akshay Kumar said that he signed Rowdy Rathore since his son loves to watch him in action roles.

Through this film, Kumar Sanu marked his comeback to mainstream Hindi films after many years. He has sung the dance track Chamak Challo Chel Chabeli. The song featured Akshay Kumar and Sonakshi Sinha.

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali is one of the producers of Rowdy Rathore. This was his first film as an individual producer and in the action genre.

As per IMDB reports, the film had insurance of 50 Crore.

The poster of this film was a complete painted version. These types of posters were mostly used in old Hindi films.

Here, Akshay Kumar played a double role after a long time. And it was his first success in a film with a double role.

In this film, Akshay Kumar and Sonakshi Sinha shared the screen space for the second time. The first film they acted was Joker. However, Rowdy Rathore was released two months before Joker.

Indian dancer Shakti Mohan has appeared in the item song Aa Re Pritam Pyaare in this movie.

Kareena Kapoor Khan also made a special appearance in song Chinta Ta Ta Chita Chita in the movie.

Sothern superstar Vijay, also known as Ilyathalapathy was spotted in a special appearance in Chinta Ta Ta Chita Chita song.

More about Rowdy Rathore

Rowdy Rathore is produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Ronnie Screwvala. Apart from Akshay Kumar and Sonakshi Sinha, the film also stars Gurdeep Kohli, Yashpal Sharma and Paresh Ganatra in supporting roles, while Nassar portrays the lead antagonist. Initially, the action drama received mixed reviews but later the film became one of the highest-grossing Indian films.

It was declared as a blockbuster at the domestic charts. Rowdy Rathore's worldwide box office collection was over ₹1.98 billion (US$28 million). Reportedly, director Prabhu Deva announced that if a sequel to the film will be made, Akshay Kumar is confirmed to reprise his role.

