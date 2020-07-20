Akshay Kumar Learned Special Combat Karate Technique For 'Rowdy Rathore'? Know More Facts

Quick links:
Rowdy Rathore is a Bollywood action drama film featuring Akshay Kumar and Sonakshi Sinha in the lead roles. Helmed by Prabhu Deva, the movie is an official remake of Telugu film Vikramarkudu that released in 2006. In Rowdy Rathore, Akshay Kumar is seen in a double role, one of a brave police officer and another of a thief. Here are some lesser-known facts and intriguing trivia about one of Akshay Kumar's hit action movie, Rowdy Rathore.
Also Read | Nushrratt Bharuccha or Radhika Madan; who styled the orange pant suit better?
Also Read | Malaika Arora reacts to reports of COVID-19 being airborne, wants the 'nightmare' to end
Rowdy Rathore is produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Ronnie Screwvala. Apart from Akshay Kumar and Sonakshi Sinha, the film also stars Gurdeep Kohli, Yashpal Sharma and Paresh Ganatra in supporting roles, while Nassar portrays the lead antagonist. Initially, the action drama received mixed reviews but later the film became one of the highest-grossing Indian films.
It was declared as a blockbuster at the domestic charts. Rowdy Rathore's worldwide box office collection was over ₹1.98 billion (US$28 million). Reportedly, director Prabhu Deva announced that if a sequel to the film will be made, Akshay Kumar is confirmed to reprise his role.
Also Read | Malaika Arora shares recipe for vodka pancakes but with a funny twist; check out
Also Read | Healthy snacks for lockdown: Easy & simple recipes of wheat khakra, poha laddoo & others
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.