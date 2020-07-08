Healthy Snacks For Lockdown: Easy & Simple Recipes Of Wheat Khakra, Poha Laddoo & Others

Amid coronavirus breakdown, every country around the globe has either imposed lockdown or strict curfew rules. In such a situation as everyone is cooped at home, people tend to binge on unhealthy and junk snacks. Even though outside food is off-limits due to safety measures but there is no doubt that with packed foods, chips and noodles lying in the pantries, eating habits aren’t exactly healthy right now. So what better than a healthy snack made at home? Here are some simple and easy recipes of healthy snacks for lockdown, check out -

Wheat Khakra

Khakra is a special Gujarati snack that can be easily made at home. According to chef Ranveer Brar, Khakra is perfect comfort food. Wheat Khakra takes nothing but 30 mins for preparation and 25 minutes to cook, with 2 cups – Wheat flour + 1 cup for dusting, 1 tbsp – Kasuri methi (optional) and salt to taste.

Recipe:

Mix wheat flour, salt and Kasuri methi in a bowl.

Knead it into a dough and let it set aside for 15-20 minutes, keep it covered with a muslin cloth.

Divide the dough in small balls and roll them into a thin disc.

Heat a nonstick pan on low flame and put the rolled roti on it. Roast it for 20-30 seconds on 1 side then flip it over.

After it's cooked and roasted and becomes crisp, set aside to cool on room temperature for 15-20 minutes.

Also Read | Chrissy Teigen’s raspberry cheesecake lollipop tarts is the dessert recipe you need to try

Poha Laddoo

Poha Laddoo is also known as Aval Laddoo. It is a snack specially made during Krishna Janmashtami. It takes 5 minutes to prepare and 20 minutes to cook. Ingredients needed are 1 cup – Poha, ⅓ cup – Jaggery, grated, 4 tbsp – Ghee, ¼ cup – Cashew nuts, ¼ cup – Raisins, 1 tbsp – Milk and ¼ tsp – Cardamom powder.

Recipe:

Roast the poha in a dry pan, until is golden brown and crisped.

Then, blend the poha with grated jaggery, blend it till you get a grainy mixture.

Heat ghee in a pan and add cashew nuts, fry till they turn golden brown then add raisins and cardamom powder.

Later, add the poha and jaggery mixture to it.

Transfer the mixture to a plate and quickly shape them into ladoos.

Don’t let the mixture cool down or it will harden and ladoos won’t shape well.

Also Read | USA 4th of July jello shots recipe that will help to get the party started

Sweet Potato Fries

Potato fries might sound junk and fats to you but Sweet Potato fries are healthy. To prepare these fries, you need 1 kg sweet potatoes, 100 gm cornflour. Spice mix: 5 gm black pepper, 5 gm rock salt, 2 gm red chilly powder and 2 gm cumin powder. Check out the recipe below.

Recipe

Chop the potatoes into the shape of fries and soak in hot water for two minutes.

Drain the water and spread on baking tray evenly. Add cornflour and mix them well.

Preheat the oven at 200°C. You can also fry them with low-fat oil.

Evenly spread the sweet potatoes on the tray leaving good space between the fries.

Bake them for good 30 minutes. And on gas, fry them until crisped and cooked.

Remove them in a mixing bowl and add prepared mix spices.

Also Read | Chrissy Teigen's Korean style chicken rice recipe that foodies can try making at home

Peanut chaat

Most of us might be missing the street food like bhel, chaat and similar dishes. Well, you can make a similar healthy chaat at home that requires minimal effort. All you need is peanuts, tomato, onion, red chilli pepper, fresh cilantro, lemon juice and chaat masala.

Recipe:

Finely chop up all the vegetables mentioned in the ingredients.

Put them in a bowl and squeeze the whole lemon.

Add the peanuts in the bowl, you can also use dry roasted peanuts.

Mix all the vegetables, lemon juice and peanuts well.

Sprinkle the chaat masala on the top as per your taste buds.

Also Read | Meghan Markle’s popular Thai coconut curry recipe is too easy to make at home