Healthy Snacks For Lockdown: Easy & Simple Recipes Of Wheat Khakra, Poha Laddoo & Others

Amid coronavirus breakdown, every country around the globe has either imposed lockdown or strict curfew rules. In such a situation as everyone is cooped at home, people tend to binge on unhealthy and junk snacks. Even though outside food is off-limits due to safety measures but there is no doubt that with packed foods, chips and noodles lying in the pantries, eating habits aren’t exactly healthy right now. So what better than a healthy snack made at home? Here are some simple and easy recipes of healthy snacks for lockdown, check out -
Khakra is a special Gujarati snack that can be easily made at home. According to chef Ranveer Brar, Khakra is perfect comfort food. Wheat Khakra takes nothing but 30 mins for preparation and 25 minutes to cook, with 2 cups – Wheat flour + 1 cup for dusting, 1 tbsp – Kasuri methi (optional) and salt to taste.
Poha Laddoo is also known as Aval Laddoo. It is a snack specially made during Krishna Janmashtami. It takes 5 minutes to prepare and 20 minutes to cook. Ingredients needed are 1 cup – Poha, ⅓ cup – Jaggery, grated, 4 tbsp – Ghee, ¼ cup – Cashew nuts, ¼ cup – Raisins, 1 tbsp – Milk and ¼ tsp – Cardamom powder.
Potato fries might sound junk and fats to you but Sweet Potato fries are healthy. To prepare these fries, you need 1 kg sweet potatoes, 100 gm cornflour. Spice mix: 5 gm black pepper, 5 gm rock salt, 2 gm red chilly powder and 2 gm cumin powder. Check out the recipe below.
Most of us might be missing the street food like bhel, chaat and similar dishes. Well, you can make a similar healthy chaat at home that requires minimal effort. All you need is peanuts, tomato, onion, red chilli pepper, fresh cilantro, lemon juice and chaat masala.
