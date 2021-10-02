'RRR': Alia Bhatt, Ram Charan Starrer Action-drama To Release In Theatres On THIS Date

With the COVID-19 restrictions being eased down in Maharashtra, several filmmakers have been announcing the release date of their upcoming films. Joining the bandwagon was Baahubali fame director SS Rajamouli who helmed RRR which is now scheduled to hit the screens on January 7, 2022. The film all-stars Alia Bhatt, Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn in key roles.

SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' gets release date

The film was earlier slated to release in October this year on the occasion of Dussehra, but it got delayed due to the second wave of the pandemic. Earlier, the production house, PEN studios, has released a statement stating that the upcoming films including RRR, Gangubai Kathiawadi, and Attack will witness a theatrical run while squashing rumours of the OTT release. In the statement, the company’s MD Jayantilal Gada refuses OTT release rumours and claimed that all three films will release only in theatres since the “magnum opus films” were “made for big-screen experience” only.

Alia Bhatt, who will also take on a role in the film took to her Twitter account to share the good news with her fans and followers. Sharing the all-new poster of her upcoming film, she told her fans that she would see them at the cinemas and called RRR 'India's biggest action drama'. She wrote "07.01.2022. See you at the Cinemas!! Get ready to experience India’s Biggest Action Drama in cinemas worldwide. #RRRMovie #RRROnJan7th."

The movie is a fictional story about two Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju ( Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (N T Rama Rao), who fought against the British Raj and Nizam of Hyderabad respectively. Alia Bhatt will be playing the role of Sita, while Ajay Devgan will make an extended cameo appearance. Set in 1920, the plot explores the undocumented period in their lives when both the revolutionaries choose to go into oblivion before they began the fight for their country.

The film is set to lock horns with another Alia Bhatt starrer film Gangubai Kathiawadi that is slated to hit the screens a day before, on January 6, 2022. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial is based on the story of a woman who becomes a powerful underworld figure.

Image: Twitter/@RajamouliSS