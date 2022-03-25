Amul Pays 'TeRRRific' Tribute To SS Rajamouli's Magnum Opus 'RRR'; See Pic

RRR, SS Rajamouli's period action movie for which the audience was waiting, has finally hit the screens winning the hearts of the fans worldwide. Performances of the entire cast including Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Alison Doody are being highly appreciated by the viewers.

As the fans have been showering tons of praise on the film, even Amul grabbed a chance to celebrate the film in their own way. They shared an interesting doodle of Ram Charan and Jr NTR on social media while hailing the release of the film.

Amul celebrating the release of SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR

Amul recently took to their official Twitter handle and shared a doodle art of Ram Charan and Jr NTR, the lead star of the SS Rajamouli's RRR as they welcomed the film to the theatres. In the photo, a doodle of the actors can be seen in dancing mode while holding a piece of half-eaten bread with Amul butter spread over it. Even an eye-catchy note was written next to it that read "The TeRRRific Butter! Amul Freedom from Hunger!" (sic)

More about RRR

The movie features an ensemble cast, including Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles, while SS Rajamouli is directing it. The movie will mark Alia Bhatt's first Telugu venture and will see her play the role of Sita. Apart from the trio, the film will also star Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Alison Doody, Samuthirakani, and Ray Stevenson in pivotal roles. The movie hits the theatres on 25 March 2022. It was set to release in around 2500 screens in the USA alone. Even the movie's advanced bookings have shattered all records not only in India but all around the world. RRR tickets in Delhi NCR are quite expensive, that is Rs 2100, that too without taxes, while the tickets in Mumbai costs around Rs 1720 per person.

Image: @RRRMovie/Instagram