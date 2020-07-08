'Ruddy Weight Has Become Impossible...': Amitabh Bachchan On Weighing 91 Kgs Amid Lockdown

With the world battling Coronavirus pandemic, the country has been under lockdown for over 3 months now to flatten the COVID-19 curve. The lockdown has definitely taught many people a range of new things that they were not used to doing before the health crisis took over the world.

With relishing home-made food, a few have also gained some weight during this lockdown. Amitabh Bachchan on his blog revealed that he is now 91 kgs. '83, 84 is fine... but 91 kgs, is ridiculous,' he wrote. Big B also said that the "ruddy weight has become impossible to bear," as he went off to the gym to sweat it out.

Bachchan has always stressed the domestic duties that he has catered to during the lockdown — some things that 'remained overlooked because there was someone else to do it', he says. He also drew the comparison between the older generation and the modern kids as he highlighted the importance of 'Keep the mind observant, age-old practice of writing short notes as reminders'.

Big B wrote, "A part of the resting at night mentally lists the jobs to be done by the morning .. and since the alzemicdementiacticforgetfulness, invades in time, the age old practice of writing short notes as reminders works well .. keeps the mind observant .. keeps the pen in motion .. keeps the hand writing preserved .. Modern generation and the kids have a laugh at this .. they say you can type the reminders in the Alarm clock app., and the mobile shall remind you .. like for eg., ‘you must keep sipping water every hour‘ .. !!!! "All very well meaning, but a few older generation habits die hard .. and one wonders if by the time they the kids, come of age as ours now , then the inventions of the time, would make what they process now, laughable too .. Its the way the system works .. respect it .. adhere to it .. adopt it .. it wont be constant and it shall not be coming again and again." Bachchan asserted.

