Amitabh Bachchan Wishes His Fans Good Morning With His 'Agneepath' Post

Since the lockdown has started, a number of people have been active on social media. Actors and celebrities have also been using this platform to connect with their beloved fans. Amitabh Bachchan happens to be one of those celebrities who keeps updating their fans about their day to day activities with their posts. Read more to know about Amitabh Bachchan's latest social media update.

Amitabh Bachchan's Instagram post

Amitabh Bachchan recently shared a picture of himself on his Instagram account. The picture is an animated snap of Amitabh drinking a cup of tea. With the picture, Big B also shared an inspiring caption. He wrote, “Morning happiness .. be strong .. be in precaution .. just be there .. ALL SHALL BE WELL”. He also wrote a couple of lines from his father, Harivansh Rai Bachchan’s poem called Agneepath. A number of his fans have noticed the post and have been sharing it on their respective social media accounts. His fan following has never forgotten to shower love on his post and have already managed to give the star more than 2 lakh likes in just two hours.

Amitabh Bachchan had previously shared in his blog that he misses the fans that visit him on the weekend. He said that Sunday does not mean the same as before. He writes “waiting for the time to arrive .. the security in place .. that familiar sound of the step board being dragged into position .. that familiar scream of the well-wishers at the gate as each domestic entrant enters and leaves premises .. of the knowing that ''he'' comes”. He also called his fans his 'Sunday well-wishers at Jalsa gates' and expressed his gratitude for coming and greeting him every Sunday from the year 1982. That is almost 38 years of non-stop love and support. He ended the blog by writing, “no words to describe my affection”.

More about Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan is one of the most respected actors of Bollywood. He is popular for his acting skills and his fans are crazy over his strong personality. Amitabh Bachchan is the son of the famous Indian poet of the Nayi Kavita literary movement of early 20th century Hindi literature, Harivansh Rai Bachchan. Amitabh Bachchan has also tried his hand at writing by starting his own blog. He has been inspiring people with some motivational and positive words and has amassed a large and loyal readership.

