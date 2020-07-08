Abhishek Bachchan On His Equation With Amitabh At Home: 'We Watch Films, Discuss Politics'

In an interview with a leading news daily, actor Abhishek Bachchan shared how tough it was for him to match the expectations of the audience by coming from a film family and revealed that it never crossed his mind that he was born to a cinema legend. Adding to the same, Abhishek Bachchan revealed that at home, he is just a son to Amitabh Bachchan and a ‘colleague of a legend’. Speaking about the equation he shares with Amitabh Bachchan back home, Abhishek explained that Amitabh has never brought his work home and has never imposed restrictions, ‘which makes him a living legend’.

Adding to the same, Abhishek remarked that Amitabh, at home, is his friend, somebody he can sit with, watch sports and movies, discuss politics and current affairs. Furthermore, the actor opined that it’s very important to understand the ‘work and home’ dynamic. Recently, on the occasion of Father’s Day, Abhishek Bachchan wished his father and called him the ‘coolest ever’. Take a look:

Abhishek Bachchan on the professional front

Abhishek is currently gearing up for his next, The Big Bulls along with Ileana D'Cruz. Helmed by Kookie Gulati, The Big Bulls is based on real events of the financial market that took place between 1990 and 2000 involving Harshad Mehta and his financial crimes. The movie also stars actor Samir Soni in a prominent role.

Abhishek's next Bob Biswas is an upcoming movie by Red Chillies Entertainment in association with Sujoy Ghosh's Bound Script Production. Starring Abhishek in the lead, this movie is the directorial debut of Diya Annapurna Ghosh. If the reports are to be believed, the movie is a spin-off on a fictional character named Bob Biswas from the Vidya Balan-starrer, Kahaani.

Amitabh will be next seen with daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Mani Ratnam's upcoming historical flick, Ponniyin Selvan. The makers of Ponniyin Selvan have left no stone unturned for the movie's success as the much-anticipated period drama has an ensemble cast consisting of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Nayanthara, Karthi, Amala Paul, Anushka Shetty, Jayaram and Keerthi Suresh. Reportedly, the sequences of the movie have been shot in Kerala, Chennai and the dense jungles of Thailand.

The actor will also be seen with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Nagarjuna in the much-anticipated, Brahmastra. Starring Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh in the leading roles, Brahmastra is reportedly a three-part film and the first part is expected to hit the theatres in 2020. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the makers of Brahmastra have also managed to rope in South Indian actor Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy in a prominent role. The movie is bankrolled by Karan Johar.

