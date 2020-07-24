Rumi Jaffery Shares Details Of His Last Conversation With Sushant Rajput; Talks About Rhea

Director Rumi Jaffrey who was called to record his statement at Bandra Police Station in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case on Thursday told Mumbai Police about his last conversation with the late actor. In a statement accessed by Republic TV, Rumi confessed that he knew about Sushant's depression after his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty informed him.

According to sources in Mumbai Police, Rumi Jaffery in his statement said that Sushant was in depression for the last six months. Rhea Chakraborty (close to Rumi) informed him that Sushant is in a deep depression.

Jaffery said, "I went to talk to him, but Sushant did not open up and speak about it." Rumi who was interrogated for almost five hours also shared the details of his last conversation with the late actor. "On June 12, my last conversation with Sushant Singh was via WhatsApp, where I wanted to know his condition but with his repression, I got to know that he is in depression or disturbed over something.. later I didn’t talk to him much not even I took the matter forward."

Talking about Rhea's role in Sushant's life, Rumi said, "Both were like made for each other. She used to take care of Sushant and she was standing firm with him during his depression."

Talking about the film featuring Sushant and Rhea, Rumi said, "Sushant always used to work hard and deeply on anything, so instead of calling or reading the script, Sushant asked me to give the narration, after which we met a couple of times. He was very happy and excited. But the pre-production of the film was in the process. It was a romantic film, which was scheduled to start with the shooting in the month of May in London, but because of lockdown, we have to postpone.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Shekhar Kapur, Sanjana Sanghi, Rhea Chakraborty and Yash Raj Films employees Shanoo Sharma and Aashish Singh are among over 35 names questioned in Sushant Singh Rajput's death, that took place on June 14 in Mumbai. The Mumbai Police has ruled out foul play in the death and stated the death cause as ‘asphyxia due to hanging’. However, the outrage among netizens and fans after the actor's death has brought forth many names of people who could possibly have affected Sushant Singh Rajput to an extent that he chose to end his life.

