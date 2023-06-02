Rumoured Couple Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth Refuse To Pose Together At Mumbai Airport

Rumoured couple Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth were spotted at the Mumbai airport on Friday (May 2). While the actress posed for the shutterbugs, Siddharth walked straight towards the security checkpoint. When the paps asked the rumoured couple to pose together, Aditi said ‘impossible’ and went on to interact with the fans present at the location.

In the video, Aditi could be seen dressed in a white polka dot jumpsuit, which she paired with a black bag and a messy bun. Siddharth, on the other hand, looked cool and casual in a grey shirt and blue jeans. Both Siddharth and Aditi have been rumoured to be dating for a while but have refused to comment on their relationship status. Did they jet off for a vacation together? Fans questioned them on social media.

More about Aditi-Siddharth's relationship

Rumours of Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth dating each other have been in the headlines since last year. Reportedly, the couple fell in love while filming for Maha Samudram. After this, they attended several events together, including the reception of AR Rahman’s daughter and Sharwanand’s engagement.

The two are frequently seen on lunch dates, visiting salons and on other outings. Both Aditi and Siddharth have not explicitly admitted to being together, but they have hinted in that direction. In fact, one of their dance videos dancing to the song Tum Tum went viral on social media in February. Siddharth also supported Aditi during the premiere of her web series Jubilee last month.

Upcoming Releases of Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth

On the work front, Aditi Rao Hydari was last seen in the shows Jubilee and Taj: Divided by Blood. Next, she will star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi, alongside Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Sharmin Sehgal, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Richa Chadha. The web series will premiere on OTT, later this year.

Meanwhile, Siddharth is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Takkar. The movie also featured Divyansha Kaushik, Abimanyu Singh, Yogi Babu, Munishkanth, and RJ Vigneshkanth in major roles. Produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Abhishek Agarwal, Takkar will release in the theaters on June 9 in Telugu and Tamil.