Aditi Rao Hydari's Rumoured Beau Siddharth Reacts To Her Cannes 2023 Look

Aditi Rao Hydari shared new pictures from her Cannes diaries. This is her second time at the French Riviera after her debut at the Cannes red carpet last year. In the new images, the Jubilee actress donned a blue gown from the shelves of Oscar de la Renta. However, what grabbed fans' attention was Siddharth's mushy comment. Aditi and Siddharth are rumoured to be dating each other for a while now. With their social media banter, fans keep anticipating when they will make things official.

Sharing the pictures from her Cannes photoshoot, Aditi wrote, "Nice to meet you again Cannes #walkyourworth cannes2023." Soon after she shared the post, Siddharth commented, "Oh my," followed by fire and heart-eyes emoticons. Talking about the couple, they are often spotted hanging out together in Mumbai. Here's have a look at the post:

Aditi Rao Hydari's looks at the French Riviera

The Taj actress is back in the French Riviera for Cannes 2023. This is her second outing to the city. She made her debut last year as a spokesperson for a phone brand. This year, will be walking the red carpet as a spokesperson of the luxury brand L'Oreal Paris. On the first day, the actress stepped out in the sun for a photoshoot in a duck egg blue gown paired with statement earrings. She sported nude makeup and let her tresses loose. Sharing her pictures on Instagram, Aditi wrote, "The colour is called Duck egg blue. Happy to be back with my @lorealparis family. #WalkYourWorth #cannes2023."



Aditi Rao Hydari leaves for Cannes 2023

The Jubliee actress was pictured at Mumbai airport on Monday (May 22), leaving for France to attend the Cannes. Her airport look was simple and chic. She sported a multicoloured top paired with black trousers. She greeted the paparazzi stationed outside the airport and happily posed for the camera.

Aditi Rao Hydari's upcoming projects

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress was last seen in Jubilee, a web series, co-starring Prosenjit Chatterjee, Aparshakti Khurana, Sidhant Gupta, Wamiqa Gabbi and Ram Kapoor. Next, she will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi. The web series also stars Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Sharmin Sehgal. It is expected to premiere on OTT, later this year.