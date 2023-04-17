Takkar Teaser: Siddharth And Divyansha Kaushik In An Intense Love Story

A teaser for Siddharth’s upcoming film Takkar was released on social media. The film features Rang De Basanti star and actress Divyansha Kaushik in lead roles. The release of the teaser also coincided with Siddharth’s 44th birthday. The clip gave a glimpse of Siddharth and Divyansha's characters. Siddharth’s character is shown to be a hardcore romantic. Since Divyansha's character disagrees with the idea of love and marriage, it becomes one of the central conflict points in the film.

The Takkar teaser also establishes that the film will be full of action. Siddharth also features a new look, as he can be seen with a trendy beard on his chin. In a statement, the makers shared that Takkar will be full of drama and romantic moments. Takkar will be released in theatres on May 26 in Tamil and Telugu language. Check out the teaser for Takkar below.

More on Takkar

Takkar features actors Siddharth, Divyansha, Abimanyu Singh, Yogi Babu, Munishkanth, and RJ Vigneshkanth. Karthik G Krish has written and directed the film. Vanchinathan Murugesan is the cinematographer in Takkar, while GA Gowtham is the writer. The score of the film has been composed by Nivas K Prasanna. Takkar is produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Abhishek Agarwal, while Vivek Kuchibhotla serves as co-producer.

More on Siddharth

Siddharth has been a prominent star in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi cinema. Apart from acting, he has also been part of several films as a screenwriter, playback singer and producer. His most popular films are Bommarillu, Maha Samudram, Boys, Aruvam, Rang De Basanti, Sivappu Manjal Pachai and Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana. He has been romantically linked with Aditi Rao Hydari, who wished him on his birthday with a sweet post.