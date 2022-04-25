'Runway 34': Ajay Devgn Impresses Fans As He Turns Rapper With Yashraj Mukhate; Watch

Ajay Devgn is currently gearing up for the release of his much-awaited Bollywood film titled Runway 34, which he has directed and will also star in. The actor will be seen taking on the lead role alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Rakul Preet and others. He has now won the internet by trying his hand at rapping for a song for his upcoming film with social media sensation Yashraj Mukhate.

Ajay Devgn turns rapper for Runway 34 song

Yashraj Mukhate recently made headlines after his hit song Boring Day featuring Shehnaaz Gill made waves online. The social media creator has now joined hands with Bollywood's Ajay Devgn ahead of the release of his upcoming film Runway 34. The duo can be seen engaging in some hilarious banter as they later come together and rap together. The actor trying his hand at rap in the foot-tapping song that also gave fans a glimpse of his next movie won the internet over. The clip left fans impressed as they rushed to the comments section to hail the actor for his work. Popular singer Ankit Tiwari called the song 'Superb' and dropped a heart emoticon in the comments for the actor as he rapped for the first time.

Runway 34 song The Fall

Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh were seen in the recently released Runway 34 song The Fall as they tried to land their aircraft without visibility. The song captures the emotional turmoil and stress they were under as they tried to land safely to ensure there were no casualties. The music video sees them under immense pressure to land perfectly although several obstacles are thrown their way. The song was crooned by Jasleen Royal, while the lyrics were penned down by Aditya Sharma.

The recently released trailer of the film sees the two pilots in court as they are questioned by Amitabh Bachchan, who takes on the role of Narayan Vedant, a lawyer in the film. He is seen questioning and interrogating the duo as they try to get to the bottom of what went on in the cockpit mid-air. The clip sees what happens when the saviour becomes the culprit, and the trailer left fans eagerly awaiting the release of the movie on April 29, 2022.

