'Runway 34': Makers Release New Song 'Mitra Re' On Lead Actor Ajay Devgn's Birthday; Watch

Ajay Devgn, who celebrated his birthday on April 2, is currently gearing up for the release of his much-awaited film Runway 34, which will also be directed by him. The film is all set for its release on April 29 and the makers release the movie's first song Mitra Re on the occasion of the actor and director's birthday. The music video featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh alongside the lead star also gave fans a glimpse into the storyline of the movie and piqued their interest for its release.

Runway 34 song Mitra Re

The makers of the much-awaited Bollywood film Runway 34 released the movie's song Mitra Re on the occasion of Ajay Devgn's birthday. The short clip saw Captain Vikrant Khanna, played by Devgn trying his best to land a plane with passengers aboard safely after it faces turbulence owing to bad weather. He is accompanied by his co-pilot, played by Rakul Preet Singh, and the duo work in unison towards landing the plane safely. The song also features Amitabh Bachchan, who seems to be investigating the matter. The song is a soulful one and apart from giving fans a glimpse into the plot of the film, it also includes several intense emotions. The song was crooned by Arijit Singh and Jasleen Royal, while the lyrics were penned down by Aditya Sharma.

Listen to Runway 34 song Mitra Re here

Basking in the success of his latest web series Rudra, Ajay Devgn earlier shared the trailer of his upcoming project. He announced the Runway 34 release date as he shared its trailer and had fans at the edge of their seat. The three minutes and 18 seconds trailer created mystery and fans could not wait to watch the story unfold on the big screen. The clip saw Ajay Devgn as a flight captain, who lands in legal trouble and what fate has in store for him The actor and director later expressed his excitement as the trailer took the internet by storm and garnered more than a whopping 34 Million views in 34 hours.

Watch the Runway 34 trailer here

Image: Instagram/@ajaydevgn