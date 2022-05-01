'Runway 34' Box Office Collection Day 2: Ajay Devgn Starrer Witnesses Weekend Growth

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn amazed the audience with their performance in the highly talked about film Runway 34, which hit the silver screens on 29 April 2022. The film revolves around the life of pilot Vikrant Khanna portrayed by Ajay Devgn, who faces a legal battle after a tragic incident turns his life upside down.

Despite receiving a decent response from the audience and critics, the Ajay Devgn starrer has failed to pull the crowd to the theatres. Runway 34 is performing on an average note and is moving forward at a slow pace at the ticket window.

Runway 34 Box Office collection day 2

As per the reports of Sacnilk, the Ajay Devgn starrer opened to some unimpressive figures and performed low on its first day at the box office, earning a net amount of around ₹3.40 Cr in India. As far as the day 2 box office collections are concerned, the early estimates suggest that Runway 34 minted around ₹5.10 Cr India net on its second day of box office run. This takes the total collection of the film to ₹8.60 Cr. It had an overall 24.34% occupancy on Saturday, April 30, 2022.

Considering the day 2 figures, the Ajay Devgn starrer has performed better at the weekend but it is still facing a tough fight from Tiger Shroff's Heropanti 2 and Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2, which is still ruling the box office in terms of numbers. The collections of Runway 34 are the lowest for Ajay in the past decade but the film is expected to pick up the pace on Sunday.

More about Runway 34

Ajay Devgn is also the director and producer of the film, apart from starring as a pilot in the movie. The plot revolves around a court case about two pilots navigating a turbulent flight. Apart from Amitabh Bachchan, the film also stars Rakul Preet Singh, Boman Irani, Angira Dhar, and Aakanksha Singh, among others.

Reportedly, the film is inspired by the true event of the Jet Airways Doha to Kochi flight 9W 555, a Boeing 737-800 aircraft that had a narrow escape on 18 August 2015 after it faced difficulties in landing at the Cochin International Airport due to extreme weather conditions. The script of the film is penned by Sandeep Kewlani and Aamil Keeyan Khan.

Image: Instagram/@ajaydevgn