'Runway 34' Box Office Collection Day 6: The Ajay Devgn Starrer Faces A Huge Drop

Ajay Devgn's latest release Runway 34 recently hit the silver screens on 29 April 2022. In the film, Ajay steps into the shoes of pilot Vikrant Khanna, who is forced to take a risky decision while flying the plane with his co-pilot.

Despite having a gripping storyline, the film opened to some mixed responses from the audience and critics alike. Moreover, it has failed to pull the crowd to the theatres and is receiving a dull response at the ticket window.

Runway 34 Box Office Collection Day 6

Runway 34 is performing on an average note and is moving forward at a slow pace at the box office. As per the reports of Sacnilk, Ajay Devgn's film performed decently on its first 5 days at the box office and earned roughly ₹ 20.76 Cr India net. As far as the day 6 box office collections are concerned, the early estimates suggest that it earned 2.00 Cr India net on its sixth day, which is a huge drop. Making the total collections of the film stand at ₹ 22.66 Cr in India. It had an overall 12.02% Hindi Occupancy on Wednesday, May 04, 2022. As compared to the other five days, the collections on the sixth day are comparatively very low and it failed to hold strong at the box office. Moreover, it is facing a tough fight from Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2, which is still ruling the box office in terms of numbers.

More about Runway 34

Runway 34 is a gripping mystery thriller, that centres around the life of a pilot who faces a legal battle after a tragic air incident. Ajay Devgn is also the director and producer of the film, along with starring as a pilot in the movie. Apart from him, the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Rakul Preet Singh, Boman Irani, Angira Dhar, Aakanksha Singh, and YouTuber Ajey Nagar among others. The script of the film is penned by Sandeep Kewlani and Aamil Keeyan Khan.

Image: Instagram/@ajaydevgn