'Runway 34': Pilots' Federation Claims Ajay Devgn-starrer Is Not Based On Real Events

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn impressed the audience with their performance in the highly talked about film Runway 34, which hit the silver screens on 29 April 2022. The film's plot revolved around the story of a pilot and how he lands a plane amidst intense fog, risking the lives of several passengers.

According to media reports, it was earlier speculated that the film is inspired by the true event of the Jet Airways flight from Doha to Kochi that narrowly escaped crashing on 18 August 2015 after it faced difficulties in landing at the Cochin International Airport owing to extreme weather conditions. However, in a recent claim by the Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP), the organisation denied such reports and revealed that the film is based on an unrealistic portrayal.

Runway 34 is not based on true events

Ajay Devgn's latest release created quite a stir among the 'Pilot community' as the film was touted to be based on true events. However, as per the report of ANI, on Tuesday, FIP Secretary Captain CS Randhawa issued a statement slamming the film. He said-

"The profession of airline pilots has been unrealistically portrayed in the movie and may create apprehensions in the minds of fliers."

Meanwhile, FIP, in its statement, said -"While we all enjoy being entertained and appreciate the artistic licence of a movie director, a thrilling tale should not be perceived as a true depiction of the extraordinary professionalism among airline pilots who fly thousands of flights every day responsibly and safely without incident and fanfare."

Moreover, the federation also refuted the claims of the film being inspired by a true incident. The FIP statement further read-

"It is reiterated that the character in the movie does not accurately represent our profession and that the industry has a zero-tolerance policy towards deviant behaviour and substance abuse. Our pilots are committed to abide by the highest standards of professionalism to honor the trust reposed in us by our employers, the aviation regulator and the public at large"

More about Runway 34

The film chronicles the life of pilot Vikrant Khanna portrayed by Ajay Devgn, who confronts a legal tussle after a tragic incident that changes his life forever. Apart from essaying the lead role, Ajay Devgn is also the director and producer of the film. Apart from Devgn and Bachchan, the film also stars Rakul Preet Singh, Boman Irani, Angira Dhar, and Aakanksha Singh, among others in pivotal roles.

Image: Instagram/@ajaydevgn