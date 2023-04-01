Russo Brothers Reveal Priyanka Chopra's Role In Citadel; Actor To Do Heavy Action

Citadel makers, Joe Russo and Anthony Russo, recently spilled the beans on the details of the Priyanka Chopra show. Citadel, which is set to premiere in April, also stars Richard Madden and Stanley Tucci. The show is said to be a spy thriller and will feature several action-packed sequences.

Russo Brothers explain how Citadel is like Bond Movies

In an interview with Total Film Magazine, the Russo brothers were asked if Citadel is the answer to the James Bond movie franchise. The ace producers replied that the comparison of both series is accurate. He also added that he loved the Bond movies while growing up. He said that his goal with such genres is that they should get inspired by movies like James Bond and do something with the genre that no one expects.

Talking about the series being similar to James Bond movies, the producers said that they want ot bring another version of Bond with Citadel. He says that he wants the users to have a fresh experience and be surprised by the stories.

Russo brothers about Priyanka Chopra in Citadel

Talking about Priyanka Chopra and her character in the series, the Russo brothers said “This is a genre that traditionally has a male lead. And so what was interesting to us was upending that. Priyanka is really gifted physically.” He also added that Priyanka’s character does most of the action in the series.

About Citadel

Citadel is an action thriller series that stars Priyanka Chopra along with Richard Madden, Leslie Manville and Stanley Tucci. The series is created by Josh Appelbaum and will stream from April 28. Citadel is scheduled to have many adaptations in many local languages across the globe.