Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Demise: Bollywood Celebs Mourn Loss Of US Supreme Court Justice

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Blader Ginsburg breathed her last on September 18 due to complications of metastatic pancreas cancer, according to the court announcement. Ginsburg was 87 when she died. Ginsburg became only the second woman ever to serve as a justice on the nation's highest court. Ever since the news of her demise started hovering on social media, scores of eminent personalities from all across poured in their condolences for the departing soul. Several Bollywood stars including Priyanka Chopra, Taapsee Pannu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Malaika Arora were the ones who paid their tribute to Ginsburg on social media.

Bollywood stars mourn Ruth Blader Ginsburg's demise

Priyanka Chopra shared a picture of Ginsburg on Instagram while mourning the great loss. The global icon apart from paying her tribute also penned some wise and motivational words once said by Ginsburg in one of her speeches. Ginsburg who was known to address matters pertaining to divisive social issues like abortion rights, same-sex marriage in the speech said that for both men and women the first step in getting power is to become visible to others, and then to put on an impressive show. She further said that as women achieve power, the barriers will fall. Priyanka was flawed by her words and wrote that her impact and contribution will never be forgotten. She concluded and wrote that her legacy will live forever.

Kareena Kapoor shared a beautiful painting of Ginsburg on her Instagram story and wrote, “Rest in power” along with a heart-shaped emoticon. Taapsee Pannu also reposted the picture of RBG on her Instagram story which was shared by Hollywood actor Robert Downey Jr while mourning the loss. Apart from these, actress Malaika Arora too paid her tribute to RGB on her Instagram story with a poster of the lady with her sketch on it. The poster read. “Women belong in all places where decisions are being made.”

Meanwhile, the 87-year old Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States died just ahead of the 2020 US Polls. According to the Supreme Court spokesperson, Ginsburg passed away at her home in Washington DC in the presence of her family. As per international media reports, just before she took her last breath, Justice Ginsburg told her granddaughter that she wished to not be replaced until the new president has been elected. Ruth Bader Ginsburg was nominated as the Associate Justice of the Supreme Court in June 1993 by President Bill Clinton. Ginsburg replaced the retiring Justice Byron White. She was the second female justice and the longest-serving Jewish Justice of the US Supreme Court. The sudden death of the feminist icon left several people in shock.

