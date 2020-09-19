Latest News: NIA Busts Terror Module; Over 53 Lakh COVID-19 Cases; Ginsburg Dies At 87

NIA busts Al-Qaeda terror module

The National Investigative Agency (NIA) busted an Al-Qaeda terror module in Kerala and West Bengal on September 19, arresting 9 operatives from Kerala and West Bengal. Three operatives were arrested from Ernakulam in Kerala while six operatives were picked up from Murshidabad district in West Bengal by the NIA, foiling their plot to carry out a terror attack, according to sources. The Al-Qaeda operatives were said to target government installations in the Delhi-NCR region, sources informed. ​The arrested terrorists will be produced before the concerned Courts in Kerala and West Bengal for police custody and further investigation.

Read the full story

8 Indian beaches recommended for Blue-Flag certification

Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has announced that eight Indian beaches have been nominated for the coveted international eco-label 'Blue-Flag certification' for the first time. The beaches that have been nominated this year include Shivrajpur in Gujarat, Ghoghla in Daman and Diu, Kasarkod and Padubidri beach in Karnataka, Kappad in Kerala, Rushikonda in Andhra Pradesh, Golden beach of Odisha, and Radhanagar beach in Andaman and Nicobar. Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar, who was present for the announcement via video conference, said:

“Clean beaches are a testimony of the environment in coastal areas. The issue of marine litter and oil spilling has caused disturbances to aquatic life and the Government of India is undertaking various efforts for the sustainable development of coastal regions”.

Read the full story here

Jat Mahasabha demands renaming of Agra museum after Maharaja Surajmal

The Uttar Pradesh Jat Mahasabha has strongly opposed to the “illogical” renaming of the Mughal museum, claiming that Shivaji’s brief stay in an Agra prison did nothing for the city, while mighty Jat ruler Maharaja Surajmal and his renowned son Raja Jawahar Singh, wiped out the Mughal empire from the entire Braj region. They demanded the museum be renamed as Maharaja Surajmal Museum and not Shivaji Museum. Shailraj Singh, the president of the Jat Mahasabha, said the Jat community is not against the Marathas and Shivaji, but they should remember that Maharaja Surajmal gave them refuge after losing the Battle of Panipat.

Read the full story here

US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at 87

US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died on September 18 at the age of 87 due to pancreatic cancer-related complications. According to the Supreme Court spokesperson, Ginsburg passed away at her home in Washington DC in the presence of her family. Justice Ginsburg reportedly told her granddaughter that she wished to not be replaced until the new president has been elected. Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death a few weeks ahead of the US polls has opened up a high court vacancy and Mitch McConnell confirmed that the Senate will vote on President Donald Trump's nominee for the position.

Read the full story here

Sirsa on Karan Johar’s 2019 party

Manjinder Singh Sirsa reacted with delight after his complaint to the chief of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) alleging drug consumption by Bollywood stars at Karan Johar’s 2019 party made progress. The Shiromani Akali Dal leader claimed that secrets about the ‘big fish’ are set to come out as the complaint was forwarded by the NCB headquarters to the agency's Mumbai bureau, after finding merit in the case. Hitting out at Mumbai Police for not taking action on his complaint then, the politician stated that timely action could have even saved Sushant Singh Rajput.

Speaking to Republic TV after the news of the forwarding of the complaint emerged, Sirsa said, “My complaint always had merit. The Mumbai Police did not investigate. They tried to subdue it and protect the big names. Now even if a tsunami comes, the investigation will happen, the big names will come out, even political names. ”

Read the full story here

India’s COVID-19 tally crosses 53-Lakh mark

India reported a single-day surge of 93,337 new COVID-19 cases with 1,247 related deaths on September 18. The Ministry of Health & Family Welfare said that the total number of coronavirus cases now stands at 53,08,015 including 10,13,964 active cases. The ministry said that 42,08,432 COVID-19 patients have been cured/discharged/migrated so far and 85,619 infected people lost their lives. India remains the second worst-hit nation in terms of coronavirus cases and related deaths.

Get the Live updates here