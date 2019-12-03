Sab Kushal Mangal Trailer Out, Fans React To The Upcoming Akshaye Khanna Film

The trailer for the upcoming comedy-romance, Sab Kushal Mangal, was released yesterday on December 3, 2019. The movie will star two debutants in the leading roles. Priyaank Sharma, son of Padmini Kolhapure, will be making his debut as the male lead while Riva Kishan, daughter of the Bhojpuri superstar Ravi Kishan, will be playing the female lead. Akshaye Khanna will also be playing the role of the lead antagonist in the film.

Fans react to the trailer of Sab Kushal Mangal



Above is the trailer for the upcoming film. The trailer promises a comical three-way love story between the characters of Priyaank, Riva and Akshaye. The story will start off with Priyaank and Riva falling in love. But then Akshaye, playing a thug, will enter the equation, as he too falls in love with Riva's character. This will lead to an amusing love triangle between the three leads. The movie is set to release next year on January 3, 2020. Fans of Akshaye and the debutants have already got excited for the film on social media. Here are a few fan reactions to the upcoming movie, Sab Kushal Mangal.

Can't wait for this movie I'm very excited for this amazing movie😍 — Mohsin Khan (@khanmohsin_07) November 29, 2019

🔥 i can't wait for your movies, espically comedy genre 😁 — Nibus (@Nibus_) December 2, 2019

All the best Akshay Sir👍👍👍 I am your huge fan😊😊😊 watched all your films!!! — SsonamSSol (@SonamSSol) December 2, 2019

wwwooowwww 👍👍👍👍👍 best of luck bro and entire team @PriyaankkSharma — VIKAS KUMAR (@Sr_vikaskumar) November 29, 2019

HAHAHA, Good One Brother.....This will be a big Hit...! — Ashish (@mastashish007) December 3, 2019

During the trailer launch of the movie, Ravi Kishan, father of the debutant Riva, performed on stage at the event. In an interview, Akshaye Kumar stated that he liked the script and characters of the film, which is why he signed up for the movie. Sab Kushal Mangal has been directer by Karan Vishwanath Kashyap and Akshaye Kumar also worked as a co-producer for the movie.

