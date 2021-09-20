Saba Ali Khan Wonders If She Resembles Saif-Kareena’s Son Jehangir; Netizens React

Ever since Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's son Jehangir's glimpses have been shared on the internet, netizens are in awe of the little one. Saif's sister Saba Ali Khan also keeps showering adoration for Jehangir through her social media posts and recently compared her childhood photo with that of the toddler. Saba posted a collage with the younger Pataudi prince, asking netizens if there is any resemblance between the two.

Saif's sister also uploaded the same question on her Instagram stories accompanied by Chanda Hain Tu song in the background. Saba has been expressing support for Saif Ali Khan and Kareena after the duo received backlash on Jeh's name. She defended the two stars against trolling and wrote how parents have the right to decide the child’s name.

Does Saba Ali Khan's younger self resemble Jehangir?

As soon as Saba dropped the question on Monday, September 20, netizens bombarded her comment section with varied opinions on what they think about the resemblance. Sharing the duo's photo, Saba wrote," My JAaN.....! 🥰 Jeh Jaan.... and moi .

Do we resemblance each other? 🤔 Definitely.. clicked alike know! 😀". However, many Instagrammers were divided about Saba's claim, stating that the baby looked more like the Kapoor family than the Pataudi's, while some felt that there was "too much resemblance".

One user wrote," No he is bebo copy, rest of three kids Saif copy", while others backed her claim, stating," Msha Allah, cant belive you both looking similar, Amazing" and Omg you guys resemble a lot". Saba acknowledged most of the comments and responded back to them.

Saba also stood up for Kareena and Saif recently after the duo received several backlash for Jehangir's name. The power couple had also gone through similar trolling with Taimur, which many felt was inspired by a Turkish conqueror, Timur, who invaded Delhi in 1398. The duo later clarified that his name arose from a Persian word meaning 'Iron'. Taking to her Instagram handle earlier this month, Saba wrote a long note titled 'Momma n Jaan Jeh', as a sweet reminder for all the trolls, reiterating the parents' supremacy in deciding their child's name.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @SABAPATAUDI)