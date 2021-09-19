Saif Ali Khan & Kareena Kapoor Share Smiles With Family In Throwback Wedding Pic

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are one of the most popular and much-loved couples in Bollywood. The two, who tied the knot in 2012, is now parents to two boys Taimur and Jehangir. Their wedding pictures still frequently resurface on social media. This time, Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Ali Khan shared a family photo from the couple's wedding.

Taking to Instagram stories, Saba Ali Khan shared a throwback photo from the couple's 2012 wedding. The photo had Sharmila Tagore sitting in the middle wearing an ethnic ensemble. The sibling trio surrounded their mother along with Kareena Kapoor accompanied by Saif's children. In the story, Saba Pataudi added a sticker that read "love it."

Saif Ali Khan was earlier married to actor Amrita Singh. The two share two children. Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh ended their wedding in 2004.

Some more throwback photos of the Pataudi family

Saba Pataudi's Instagram is filled with her family photos. She recently shared a childhood picture with her younger sister Soha Ali Khan. In the photo, baby Soha Ali Khan can be seen sitting in Saba's lap and tried to take a toy from her sister's hand. In the caption, Saba Pataudi wrote, "My FIRST...Jaan. Always protective. And watching over her....with all my ❤ Guess who? Probably an easy answer;) Yes! SOHA ..Badmaash jaan 😄...as in pic .. trying to grab the toy from my hand! And today is giving motherly advice ..sigh. How fast they grow up.....😊😘[sic]."

Earlier this week, Saba Ali Khan went down her memory lane and dug out a photo of her and Saif with their mother Sharmila Tagore. In the photo, veteran actress Sharmila Tagore donned a saree, left her hair open and wore heavy eyeliner while holding Saba and Saif in her arms. Meanwhile, young Saif Ali Khan wore a printed shirt and smiled at the camera. And Saba Pataudi, on the other hand, was dressed in a checked frock. Sharing the photo, Saba wrote, "Who's side are you on...ma???! 😁😉...lol. These precious memories and photographs... Are worth more than anything. Childhood. Are the best times! Don't grow up...![sic]."

(Image: @sabapataudi/Instagram)